DSE slides, CSE climbs amid volatility

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) slid and the indicators on Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) climbed amid volatile trade on the first day of the week.

At the end of day's trade, the benchmark DSEX index declined 1.65 points or 0.02 per cent to settle at 6,192.

The Shariah-based DSES index lost 1.10 points or 0.08 per cent to 1,352 while the blue-chip index DS30 also lost 1.89 points or 0.08 per cent to 2,191. The DSE turnover also slid to Tk 284 crore from Tk 318 crore on Thursday.

Of the issues traded, 40 advanced, 122 declined, and 168 remained unchanged.

Islami Commercial Insurance has come to the top of trading in DSE. Tk 23.47 crore shares of the company were traded. ADN Telecom is second in the transaction list. The company's shares have been traded for Tk 19.26 crore.

Bashundhara Paper has risen to the third position in the top list of transactions with a share swap of Tk 14.79 crore. Other companies in the top list of transactions include Sea-Pearl Hotels, Pragati Life Insurance, Amara Network, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, Intraco CNG, Genex Infosys and Orion Pharma.

On this day, the share price increased the most in the network. The closing price of Amra Network was Tk 50.40 on previous working day Thursday. After trading on Sunday, the closing price of the company stood at Tk 54.50. The company's share price increased by Tk 4.10 or 8.13 per cent.

Other top gainers on the DSE include ADS Telecom 7.86 per cent, Premier Leasing 7.24 per cent, Bashundhara Paper 3.99 per cent, Meghna Life Insurance 3.86 per cent, Amra Technologies 3.30 per cent, Genex Infosys 3. 13 per cent, Islami Commercial Insurance 2.89 per cent, Navana Pharma 2.35 per cent and Pragti Insurance 2.16 per cent.

Orion Infusion's share price fell the most on the day. Previous working day is Thursday for Orion Infusion. The closing price was Tk 422.40. After trading on Sunday, the closing price of the company stood at Tk 413. The share price of the company fell by Tk 9.40 or 2.22 per cent.

At the CSE the over all CASPI increased by 7 points. Tk 7.32 crore has been traded in the market. 25 of the 145 institutions participating in the transaction rose in price. On the contrary, the prices of 39 have decreased and the prices of 81 have remained unchanged.













