EVMs can be used in 150 seats if fund found: EC Rasheda

The Election Commission (EC) hasn't yet given up hope to get the fund and approval from the government to buy Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for holding the next general election using EVMs.

But, if delays occur in providing the approval and the fund it wouldn't be possible to use EVMs in the next general election, Election Commissioner Rasheda Sultana told reporter at the Election Commission office at Agargaon, in the capital on Sunday.

"We submitted a project to the government for buying EVMs. If the project is not approved by mid January, it wouldn't be possible to use EVMs in the election and in that case, polling in the next general election will be held using ballot papers," she said after holding a meeting with experts.

She said, "If the project to buy EVMs is not approved by mid January, the EVMs cannot be used in 150 seats. In that case, the EC has to take the preparations to hold the polls using paper ballots."

According to the EC Secretariat, the EC had sent a Tk 9,000 crore project to the government for procuring and using EVMs in 150 seats. The project awaits approval.

"We had planned to use EVMs at the most in 150 seats. If the approval does not come in due time, we will use EVMs in 70 to 80 seats," she said.

