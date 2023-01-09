HC orders probe into Tk 1,200cr laundering by Dockyard MD

The High Court on Sunday ordered the government to conduct an inquiry into Mohammad Yasin Chowdhury, managing director of FMC Dockyard Ltd, who decamped with about Tk 1,500 crore taken as loan from banks and individuals.

The HC bench asked the Anti-Corruption Commission, Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit and Police Crime and Investigation Department-CID to investigate the case of Yasin Chowdhury.

In a suo motu move, the HC bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat came up with the order after taking into cognizance a report published in a national daily in this regard.

The HC bench also fixed March 9 for delivering its next order over the matter.

On January 5, in a report published in the daily Kalbela under the headline, "Yasin, who stole Tk 1,500 crore abroad."

According to the report, the Managing Director of FMC Dockyard Ltd. has stolen around Tk 1,500 crore from banks and various people and moved abroad.

There are several cases against him in Chattogram for cheating customers and not returning loans from financial institutions. Despite the court's arrest warrant, he is living a luxurious life in Dubai. Yasin Chowdhury has also started various anti-government activities from abroad. He is providing support and money to all the anti-government movements.

It is known that Yasin Chowdhury has taken a huge amount of money as an advance from various customers for the contract of ship building. Not only this, this entrepreneur of the shipbuilding industry has also taken loans from various banks and financial institutions. But his company FMC Dockyard did not build and hand over the ship as per the contract. The victims complained that the entire money taken from the customer and the bank was smuggled abroad.

FMC Dockyard Managing Director Yasin Chowdhury is currently staying in Dubai. Various institutions have been established there by him. He is one of the owners of T-Ten Cricket League team Bangla Tigers in the Emirates. Those concerned believe that Yasin's attempt to become a sports organizer is to legitimize the huge amount of money smuggled, the report.

According to the information received, Yasin Chowdhury owes Tk 1,243 crores to one bank only. Of this, funded or cash loans are Tk 918.53 crore and non-funded (LC and bank guarantee) Tk 325 crore.

