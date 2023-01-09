Video
BD declared DDT free

Published : Monday, 9 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md  Shahab Uddin officially declared that Bangladesh free from dangerous  Dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane, commonly known as DDT, pesticide today.
The minister made this announcement at a press conference organised by the Ministry concerned here on the occasion of the successful removal of 500  tonnes of DDT from the medical sub-depot of Chattogram and the World  Biodiversity Conference, according to a press release received here.
Deputy Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Habibun Nahar, Secretary to the Ministry Dr Farhina Ahmed, Additional Secretaries Md Mizanul Hoque Chowdhury and Sanjay Kumar Bhowmik and Director General of Department
of Environment (DoE) Md Abdul Hamid were present, among others, on the occasion, the release added.    -BSS


