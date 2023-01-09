Kader Siddique regrets  joining JS polls under   Dr Kamal's leadership

Krishak Sramik Janata League President Bangabir Abdul Kader Siddique termed his joining the alliance formed under the leadership of Dr Kamal Hossain, President of the Ganaforum, and participating in the general election as a great mistake of his life.

He said, "Many people think that I went to the election in alliance with BNP. I never went with BNP. After seeing Dr Kamal Hussain we went to the alliance led by him."

Kader Siddique said these in his speech as a special guest at the tri-annual council of Jatiya Party (JP) on Sunday afternoon.

The council was held at the Institute of Engineers Auditorium. Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader was present as the chief guest in the council.

Kader Siddique said, "When I found Dr Kamal Hossain is a fan of Bangabandhu but not a leader and he is not in a position to lead then I came out at first. Joining the alliance led by Kamal Hossain was the prime mistake in my life."

He said, "When I am in this conference, the speakers repeatedly said that Bangabandhu used to affectionately call me 'Bajro', Thunder. The word is wrong. Bangabandhu loved me, cared of me. But he never called me Bajro. He called me Kader. Yes, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina used to call me Bajro. I am proud of her. Not many people call me Bajro now."

He also said, "I had no elder sister. When I met Sheikh Hasina in Delhi after Bangabandhu's assassination, she called me brother. That day she said, I called you brother and I will protect the dignity of brother forever. I can also protect the dignity as brother. I can give my life for her."

The valiant freedom fighter also said that as long as Bangladesh exists, the spirit of Liberation War must continue. "There is nothing new to repair."

He said, "I am always a victim of conspiracies. Conspiracy will not leave me till my death. I will never plot a day in my life."

JP President Anwar Hossain Manju presided over the event and 14-party alliance Coordinator and AL Advisory Council Member Amir Hossain Amu, Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon, Jasod President Hasanul Haque Inu, Samyabadi Dal General Secretary Dilip Barua, JP General Secretary Sheikh Shahidul Islam, General Secretary of Democratic Party Dr Shahadat Hossain and Basod Convener Rezaur Rashid Khan, among others, were present at the council.










