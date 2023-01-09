Rail ticket for Hillary Clinton!

A college student bought a railway ticket from the black market at an extra price to visit Dhaka by Parabat Express train from Sylhet after failing to buy the ticket online and the station counter.

Strangely, former US Secretary Stated Hilary Clinton's name was written in the ticket bought by the student.

Obviously, the student was shocked over the incident that happened at Kulaura Railway Junction in Moulvibazar on Saturday afternoon.

The home of the ticket buyer, a third year Honours student in English at a local college, is in Goalbari in Juri upazila.

National Identity Card number, cellphone number and e-mail address are needed to access railway app to buy railway tickets online.

Under the rules, one cannot buy more than four tickets per week online.

But black marketers use several SIM cards to buy to buy as many railway tickets as they want to sell them and make money.

They also use the same or many NIDs to buy and sell the tickets at high prices using fake names.

The railways online software cannot identify the offenders.

Taufiqul Azim, railway inspector in charge of Sylhet-Akhaura railway section said that by connecting the server of NID with the online software of the railway, such irregularities can be easily prevented.









