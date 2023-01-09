Toll rates of Bangabandhu Tunnel awaits approval

CHATTOGRAM Jan 8: Bangladesh Bridge Authority has already placed a proposal of toll rates of Bangabandhu Tunnel to the Finance Ministry for approval.

According to Bridge Authority sources, the proposal of toll rates has been waiting for approval of the Ministry.

The Bridge Authority hoped that the proposal would be approved before the opening of the Tunnel in February.

According to sources, the proposed toll is Tk 200 for a private car, jeep, and pickup, Tk 250 for a microbus and Tk 300 for a bus (up to 31 seats), Tk 400 for a bus over 31 seats and Tk 500 for buses.

On the other hand, the toll for the Shah Amanat Bridge is Tk 75 for a private car or jeep, Tk 130 for a pickup, Tk 100 for a microbus and Tk 50 for a bus with 31 or less seats, Tk 155 for a bus with 32 or more seats, and the toll for a 3XL bus is in the process of being revised.

For heavy vehicles (5 tons) the toll is Tk 400 for the tunnel and Tk 130 for Shah Amanat Bridge, Trucks (5.01 to 8 tons) Tk 500 in tunnel and Tk 200 at the bridge, trucks (8.01 to 11 tons) Tk 600 for the tunnel and Tk 300 for the bridge, while trucks (up to 3XL) will have to pay Tk 800 for the tunnel and the bridge rate is being adjusted.

Besides, for trailers (up to 4XL) the Shah Amanat Bridge toll has been increased to Tk 1000 as opposed to Tk 750 in Bangabandhu Tunnel, and a new toll rate has been proposed for trailers (more than 4XL) on Shah Amanat Bridge. For such heavy vehicles, the toll rate has been proposed for Bangabandhu Tunnel at Tk 1000, with an additional Tk 200 per XL. Sources said, on December 20 last an emergency meeting of the Bridge Department submitted a new draft proposal for the Bangabandhu Tunnel toll tariffs.

Project authorities said that the motorcycles, CNG auto rickshaws, and three-wheelers will not be allowed to use the tunnel.

According to the feasibility study report, over 28,305 vehicles are expected to move through the tuneel by 2025 while 37,946 vehicles by 2030 and 1.62 lac vehicles by 2067.

The Bangabandhu tunnel is being constructed under the Road Transport and the Bridges Ministry by a Chinese contractor. The tunnel is being built at a cost of Tk 10,537 crore to turn Chattogram into 'One City Two Towns'.

The tunnel is the firsr-ever one in the country will open a new era in the history of communication system of the region.

The 3.32 km-long tunnel is the first under-river road tunnel in South Asia. Hasina and China's Xi Jinping inaugurated the construction of the tunnel in 2016. The tunnel boring was launched in 2019. China's EXIM Bank has allocated Tk 5,913 crore in loans for the project.

Meanwhile, the total cost and the deadline for completion of the project has now been extended one year more till December 2023. The cost of the project has been increased at Tk 2,064 crore in two terms. As a result the total cost of the project has now increased amounting to Tk 10,537 crore.













