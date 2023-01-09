

PM for boosting trade cooperation with Brazil

She laid the emphasis when Brazilian Ambassador to Bangladesh Paulo Fernando Dias Feres paid a courtesy call on her at the premier's official residence Ganabhaban.

Prime Minister's Speech Writer Md. Nazrul Islam briefed reporters after the meeting.

Sheikh Hasina requested the Brazilian government to take steps over the expansion of bilateral trade and business.

She emphasized on signing preferential trade agreement (PTA) or free trade agreement (FTA) with Brazil and three other MERCOSUR (Southern common market) countries - Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay - soon as Bangladesh will finally graduate into a developing country in 2026.

Noting that the discussions continue over signing PTA or FTA with the MERCOSUR countries, the Prime Minister asked to complete the deal signing process soon.

She also emphasized on enhancing agricultural cooperation between Bangladesh and Brazil as the two countries are agricultural ones.

Regarding pharmaceuticals, a major Bangladeshi export item to Brazilian market, she said the pharmaceutical item are now facing some restrictions over the registration process in the Brazilian market. She asked the Brazilian authority to ease the restrictions.

About the Rohingya issue, Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh is providing shelter to more than 11 lakh displaced Rohingya people, which has become a big burden for the country.

She said the displaced Rohingya population continues to go high with the births of 30,000 new babies every year.

The premier asked Brazil to play a strong role in the United Nations Security Council over the Rohingya issue.

She congratulated new Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Sheikh Hasina expressed shock at the death of Brazilian Football Legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento Pelé as well as conveyed sympathy to his family and the people of Brazil.

The Brazilian Ambassador said Bangladeshi readymade garments (RMG) have a great demand in Brazilian market. Brazil can be a big market for Bangladeshi RMG products, he added.

He said there is a huge scope to strengthen the bilateral cooperation between the two countries particularly over trade and technology.

Paulo Fernando put emphasized on enhancing the people-to-people and business-to-business contact between the two countries.

Talking about the bilateral agricultural cooperation, the envoy said agricultural good practices, experiences and technology can be shared with each other.

Prime Minister's Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin, Principal Secretary M. Tofazzel Hossain Miah and Foreign Senior Secretary Masud Bin Momen were present. -BSS





