Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 January, 2023, 7:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Fish farming makes Rajshahi farmers solvent

Published : Sunday, 8 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Our Correspondent

Fish farming makes Rajshahi farmers solvent

Fish farming makes Rajshahi farmers solvent

RAJSHAHI, Jan 7: Mohanpur Upazila of the district is known for fish cultivation. More than double fish of demand is produced in the upazila.
According to fish farming sources, fish growers are getting financial benefits. The system of fishing is also changing.   
According to sources at the Department of Fisheries (DoF) in the upazila, at present 1,180 fish growers are making commercial cultivation of fish in the upazila. After getting good prices at bazaars, most of them have been solvent.
A recent visit found, along with canals and beels, 3,706 individual ponds and 350 government ponds in the upazila are under commercial fish farming.
Poor fishermen have been living on fishing in these fish resources water bodies.
Later on, local riches and influential people started fish farming.
Export-based fish farming area is expanding in the upazila. Through 1,180 pond-based fish farmers several thousands of fishers have got employments.
The annual fish demand in the upazila is about 4268.9 metric tons (mt). The annul fish production is about 9,068.46 mt. The surplus production is about 4.799.33 mt.
Ideal fish cultivator Ershad Hossain Suman of Mogra Beel said, useless ditches and channels of the Beel were uncultivated for ages; farmers could not cultivate any crop in these lands; now these lands have been brought under fish farming by digging ponds.
Land owners are getting money while employment opportunities are created for many people. Fish farmers are benefitting. "If fish feed price didn't increase abnormally, the profit would be more. Despite that we are happy for good bazaar," he added.
The best fish grower of Mohanpur Bulbul said, at present the fish feed price is very high; despite that the fish farming is profitable. He is hopeful that if along with the government assistance exporting system is good fish growers will get more benefits.
Upazila Fisheries Officer Md Rafiqul Islam said, according to the fish growers, there are many hindrances including increased feed price.
Fish farming incentive and supply of electricity at cheap price are needed, he added.
He further said, most fish farmers are not aware fully, adding good fry is required for good production.
If fry are released in different approved hatcheries including those of BRAC and government hatcheries, the production may increase further, he said again.
Despite many problems fish growers of Mohanpur are living well, the fisheries official maintained.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fish farming makes Rajshahi farmers solvent
Four electrocuted in four districts
176 detained on different charges in seven districts
KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque at the programme
Seat crisis prevails at Sreemangal Govt College
Journos get aid in Khulna
Warm cloth sale on Kishoreganj footpath vibrant
Poor people get winter cloths in five districts


Latest News
1.27 lakh Bangladeshis to perform hajj this year
All students to get textbooks within two weeks: Minister
China reopens borders in final farewell to zero-COVID-19 policy
One held with drugs in Dinajpur
24 nabbed on various charges in Rajshahi
Huge quantity of explosives found in Sunamganj house
Teacher found dead in Jhenidah
Haat and Bazar Bill placed in JS
Metro rail wants to get power at low price
“I don’t know how staying silent makes things better,” Harry says
Most Read News
Sylhet gatecrash Shakib party to secure second straight win in BPL
Bangladesh reports 10 Covid cases
Cold wave grips parts of Bangladesh
5 killed in accident while returning from Dhaka with expat
Bangladesh will overcome economic crisis, hopes Mannan
Minimum temperature in Dhaka recorded at 11.5 degree C
2023 to be one of the hottest years on record: Experts
AL keeps doors of dialogue open: Agriculture Minister
Abducted RU student rescued, five held
Rail communication with Dhaka to be in every district
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft