

Fish farming makes Rajshahi farmers solvent

According to fish farming sources, fish growers are getting financial benefits. The system of fishing is also changing.

According to sources at the Department of Fisheries (DoF) in the upazila, at present 1,180 fish growers are making commercial cultivation of fish in the upazila. After getting good prices at bazaars, most of them have been solvent.

A recent visit found, along with canals and beels, 3,706 individual ponds and 350 government ponds in the upazila are under commercial fish farming.

Poor fishermen have been living on fishing in these fish resources water bodies.

Later on, local riches and influential people started fish farming.

Export-based fish farming area is expanding in the upazila. Through 1,180 pond-based fish farmers several thousands of fishers have got employments.

The annual fish demand in the upazila is about 4268.9 metric tons (mt). The annul fish production is about 9,068.46 mt. The surplus production is about 4.799.33 mt.

Ideal fish cultivator Ershad Hossain Suman of Mogra Beel said, useless ditches and channels of the Beel were uncultivated for ages; farmers could not cultivate any crop in these lands; now these lands have been brought under fish farming by digging ponds.

Land owners are getting money while employment opportunities are created for many people. Fish farmers are benefitting. "If fish feed price didn't increase abnormally, the profit would be more. Despite that we are happy for good bazaar," he added.

The best fish grower of Mohanpur Bulbul said, at present the fish feed price is very high; despite that the fish farming is profitable. He is hopeful that if along with the government assistance exporting system is good fish growers will get more benefits.

Upazila Fisheries Officer Md Rafiqul Islam said, according to the fish growers, there are many hindrances including increased feed price.

Fish farming incentive and supply of electricity at cheap price are needed, he added.

He further said, most fish farmers are not aware fully, adding good fry is required for good production.

If fry are released in different approved hatcheries including those of BRAC and government hatcheries, the production may increase further, he said again.

Despite many problems fish growers of Mohanpur are living well, the fisheries official maintained. RAJSHAHI, Jan 7: Mohanpur Upazila of the district is known for fish cultivation. More than double fish of demand is produced in the upazila.According to fish farming sources, fish growers are getting financial benefits. The system of fishing is also changing.According to sources at the Department of Fisheries (DoF) in the upazila, at present 1,180 fish growers are making commercial cultivation of fish in the upazila. After getting good prices at bazaars, most of them have been solvent.A recent visit found, along with canals and beels, 3,706 individual ponds and 350 government ponds in the upazila are under commercial fish farming.Poor fishermen have been living on fishing in these fish resources water bodies.Later on, local riches and influential people started fish farming.Export-based fish farming area is expanding in the upazila. Through 1,180 pond-based fish farmers several thousands of fishers have got employments.The annual fish demand in the upazila is about 4268.9 metric tons (mt). The annul fish production is about 9,068.46 mt. The surplus production is about 4.799.33 mt.Ideal fish cultivator Ershad Hossain Suman of Mogra Beel said, useless ditches and channels of the Beel were uncultivated for ages; farmers could not cultivate any crop in these lands; now these lands have been brought under fish farming by digging ponds.Land owners are getting money while employment opportunities are created for many people. Fish farmers are benefitting. "If fish feed price didn't increase abnormally, the profit would be more. Despite that we are happy for good bazaar," he added.The best fish grower of Mohanpur Bulbul said, at present the fish feed price is very high; despite that the fish farming is profitable. He is hopeful that if along with the government assistance exporting system is good fish growers will get more benefits.Upazila Fisheries Officer Md Rafiqul Islam said, according to the fish growers, there are many hindrances including increased feed price.Fish farming incentive and supply of electricity at cheap price are needed, he added.He further said, most fish farmers are not aware fully, adding good fry is required for good production.If fry are released in different approved hatcheries including those of BRAC and government hatcheries, the production may increase further, he said again.Despite many problems fish growers of Mohanpur are living well, the fisheries official maintained.