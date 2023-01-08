Four electrocuted in four districts

Four people including a minor girl have been electrocuted in separate incidents in four districts- Sunamganj, Chattogram, Kushtia and Moulvibazar, in four days.

SUNAMGANJ: A man has been electrocuted in Dowarabazar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Zahurul Isalm, 50, a resident of Edonpur Village under Mannargaon Union in the upazila.

It was learnt that the man came in contact with an electric wire in the afternoon while he was working near his house in the area, which left him dead on the spot.

Sub-Inspector of Dowarabazar Police Station (PS) Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

CHATTOGRAM: A man was electrocuted in Khulshi area in the city on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Shimul, 20, a resident of Kaibalyadham area under Akbarshah PS in the city.

Police and local sources said Shimul came in contact with an electric wire in the afternoon while he was working in a factory in Khulshi area, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured person and rushed him to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

KUSHTIA: A man was electrocuted in Bheramara Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Montu Hossain, 50, a resident of Kharalla area in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bheramara PS Rafiqul Islam said Montu came in contact with a live electric wire while he was collecting leaves from a jackfruit tree in the afternoon, which left him critically injured.

He was rescued by locals and taken to Bheramara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy after the initial investigation, the OC added.

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: A minor girl has been electrocuted in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Tayeba, 4, daughter of Khasru Mia, a resident of Chhilarkandi Village under Bhukshimail Union in the upazila.

Police sources said the child came in contact with an electric wire in front of her house at around 9 am, leaving her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them. Kulaura PS OC Abdus Salek confirmed the incident.













