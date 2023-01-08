176 detained on different charges in seven districts

A total of 176 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in seven districts- Rajshahi, Joypurhat, Bogura, Netrakona, Naogaon, Barishal and Noakhali, in recent times.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 150 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB), in separate drives from Thursday night till Friday morning, arrested 24 people on various charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Friday morning.

Among the arrestees, 12 had arrest warrant, three were drug addicts and the remaining nine were nabbed on different charges.

The law enforcers have also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from the arrested persons in drug cases.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 23 people in separate drives in the city from Wednesday night till Thursday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

Among the arrestees, 12 had arrest warrant, six were drug addicts and the remaining five were nabbed on various charges.

A huge volume of contraband drugs were also recovered from the arrested persons.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police arrested 18 people in separate drives in the city from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

Among the arrestees, seven had arrest warrants, eight were drug addicts and the remaining three were nabbed on various charges.

A huge number of contraband drugs were also recovered from their possession. Legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the official added.

Meanwhile, RMP and DB Police arrested 25 people in separate drives in the city from Monday night till Tuesday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

Among the arrestees, five had arrest warrant, 11 were drug addicts and the remaining nine were nabbed on different charges.

A huge number of contraband drugs were also recovered from the arrested persons during the drives.

Legal action has been taken against the arrested, the RMP official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 19 people in separate drives in the city from Sunday night till Monday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Monday morning.

Among the arrested, seven had warrant, five were drug addicts and the remaining seven were nabbed on various charges.

A huge volume of contraband drugs were also recovered at that time.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police arrested 31 people in separate drives in the city from Saturday night till Sunday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

Among the arrestees, 22 had arrest warrant, eight were drug addicts and the remaining one was nabbed on another charge.

The law enforcers have also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possession.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.

JOYPURHAT: Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested three members of a robber gang along with lethal weapons from Sadar Upazila in the district on Thursday night.

The arrested persons are Munsur Ali, 34, Belal Hossain alias Suju, 40, and Munurur Rashid.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Bhadsa Bazar area at night and arrested the trio when they were preparing for a robbery, said RAB-5 Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Md Masud Rana.

He said some lethal weapons and narcotics paraphernalia were also seized from their possession.

A case was filed against the arrested people with Joypurhat Sadar Police Station (PS) in this regard, the RAB official added.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Police arrested four members of an inter-district thieves' gang along with two stolen cows from Nandigram Upazila in the district.

The arrested persons are: Abdul Majid, 46, son of Ahad Ali of Shaharkuri Village, and Faruq Hossain, 37, son of Sohrab Hossain of Kamulya Village in Nandigram Upazila; Tarajul Islam, 45, son of late Abdul Jalil of Aladipur Village of Shibganj Upazila; and Abdul Azad, 45, son of Azgar Ali of Kachhupara Village under Puthia Upazila in Rajshahi.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nandigram PS Anwar Hossain said on June 18, 2022, a group of thieves intruded the house of one Shihab Ali in Teghar Village of Nandigram Upazila, and stole four cows.

A case was filed with Nandigram PS on July 20, 2022 in this regard.

Later on, a team of the law enforcers led by Sub-Inspector Khairul Islam conducted separate drives in the upazila from Tuesday night till Wednesday night, and arrested four members of the thieves' gang along with two stolen cows.

However, the arrested persons were sent to jail on Thursday following a court order, the OC added.

NETRAKONA: Police rescued a five-year-old girl from Rajur Bazar area of Sadar Upazila in the district on Wednesday night, a day after she had been abducted.

The law enforcers have also detained five abductors at that time.

The arrested persons are: Sirajul Islam Babu, 23, Md Mustakim, 26, Ekhlach Miah, 19, Kamrul Islam, 22, and Jasim Uddin, 21.

Rojina Akter Tonni, 5, daughter of Nurul Haque, was abducted on Tuesday evening when she went to attend a Waz Mahfil along with her cousin Tanjina Akter.

The victim's mother Aklima Akter said the kidnappers abducted her daughter after telling that her father asked them to take her with them.

Later on, the kidnappers demanded Tk 10, 00,000 as ransom after the abduction.

Gouripur PS OC Md Mahmudul Hasan said on information, different teams of police conducted separate drives in the upazila on Wednesday night, and arrested the five abductors and rescued the abducted child.

Legal steps were taken against those arrested, the OC added.

NAOGAON: A court in the district on Wednesday sent nine leaders and activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its associate bodies to jail in a case filed under the Explosive Substances Act.

Naogaon District and Sessions Judge Abu Shamim Azad passed the order after rejecting their bail petitions.

The arrested BNP leaders and workers are: Joint Secretary of Badalgachhi Upazila Unit BNP Fazle Huda Babul, Vice-President Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, General Secretary (GS) Abdul Hadi Chowdhury Tipu, Office Secretary Shahin Hossain, Omar Faruk, an activist of Kola Union Unit BNP, Bidyut Hossain, GS of Balubhara union unit BNP, Anwar Hossain, vice-president of Mithapur Union Unit BNP, Rustom Ali, vice-president of Mathurapur Union Juba Dal, and Dulal Mohri, president of Badalgachhi Upazila Unit Krishak Dal.

According to the case statement, a number of cocktails were exploded during a rally of Awami League, organised by Upazila Awami League on November 22.

Sanaul Hossain, president of Upazila Krishak League, filed a case against 18 leaders and activists of BNP and 150 unidentified people with Badalgachhi PS.

Police arrested eight leaders of BNP from the upazila on that day.

Later on, the law enforcers detained another in this connection.

BARISHAL: Police arrested four pirates for looting boat passengers in the Meghna River under Hijla Upazila of the district.

The arrested persons are: Md Ratan, 42, Abul Hossain Bepari, 50, Md Sohel Chowkidhar, 19, Md Sobuj Hossen Hawlader, 24, Md Sajeeb Molla, 14, residents of Palpara Village in the upazila.

National Emergency Service '999' employee Anjan Barua said they received a phone call from a passenger of a boat in the Meghna River, who sought help from police, as pirates attacked them and looted their valuables on Sunday morning."

Hijla PS OC Md Yunus Miah said being informed, police rushed there and arrested the pirates along with local arms.

A case was filed against them with Hijla PS and legal steps are under process in this regard, the OC added.

NOAKHALI: Police, in a drive, arrested a warranted criminal from Begumganj Upazila in the district recently.

The arrested man is Mohammad Yusuf, son of late Nona Mia, a resident of Amanullahpur Village in the upazila.

He was an accused in an arms case and convicted for 10 years' jail.

Yusuf had been absconding since the court delivered the verdict.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the upazila on December 31 last, and arrested Mohammad Yusuf.

The arrested was, however, produced before Noakhali Chief Judicial Magistrate Court the following day.

Superintend of Noakhali Police Md Shahidul Islam confirmed the matter.













