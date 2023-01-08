Video
Home Countryside

Seat crisis prevails at Sreemangal Govt College

Published : Sunday, 8 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondent

SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR, Jan 7: The Science Department of Sreemangal Government College in Sreemangal Upazila of the district is in dire need of increased seats.
According to the college sources, due to lack of adequate seats in the department, many meritorious students are facing disarray to make their first year admission. This college is well-known in the upazila.
Admission-seeking students of the upazila are facing uncertainty over the admission into the college. Guardians are also in concern about college admission of their children.
College sources said, the college has been receiving increasing number of applications in first year admission for the last few years. According to the applications, the number of seats is very inadequate. That is why many students are deprived of admission in the college.
Students, teachers and guardians of the upazila requested the authorities of SSC and HSC Education Board of Sylhet (EBS) for increasing science seats.
There are now 600 seats in Humanity Department, 330 ones in Business Studies, and 190 seats in Science Department.
The college authorities applied to the EBS on January 2 seeking 150 temporary seats of the Science Department. The application was submitted in presence of Principal Professor Rafi Ahmed Chowdhury.
The principal said, "We have applied to the board for increasing seats. If the board increases, then increased students can get admission. If not, there will be no alternative. We have done what was our part. Now it is up to the board."
EBS Chairman Professor Dr. Roma Bijoy Sarkar said, seat number is not increased only after getting application, it is because if  the seat number of a college is increased, its surrounding small colleges are deprived of students.
But if the board wants, they can grant some seats temporarily, the SEB chairman maintained.


