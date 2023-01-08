Journos get aid in Khulna

KHULNA, Jan 7: Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque here on Saturday distributed cheques among newsmen and family members of deceased journalists to help them overcome their problems.

Khaleque, also the president of city unit Awami League, distributed the cheques at a function at the Journalist Humayun Kabir Balu Auditorium of Khulna Press Club in the city.

Terming Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as journalist friendly, the mayor said "We believe that the state is for all. So, everyone would get the assistance of the state irrespective of thoughts and opinions even he or she criticises the government strongly.

Terming journalists as the front fighters during the coronavirus epidemic, Secretary General of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) Dip Azad said, "Journalists, who recently became jobless, remained out of jobs and are not getting their wages for long, would come under the special assistance programme, getting Taka 10,000."

"About 59 journalists received Taka 20.50 lakh Taka as financial assistance from the Journalists welfare Trust in Khulna, and a total of Taka 90 lakh has been given to Khulna journalists, so far," he said, adding that a total of Taka 7.70 crore has been distributed among journalists across the country. He also said, Journalists children will get education stipend from the Journalist Welfare Trust from next March.

Later, the mayor handed over cheques of Taka 20.50 lakh among distressed journalists and family members who died recently in various diseases including coronavirus.

Chaired by President of Khulna Union of Journalists (KUJ) Md Faruk Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner Khondokar yasir Arefin, Khulna Press Club President and General Secretary S M Nazrul Islam and Mamun Reza, ex-president Mokbul Hossain Mintu, S M Zahid Hossain, and Munsi Mahbub Alam Sohag, among others, spoke at the meeting.

KUJ General Secretary Asaduzzaman Khan Reaz delivered the welcome speech.













