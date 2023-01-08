Video
Warm cloth sale on Kishoreganj footpath vibrant

Published : Sunday, 8 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondent

KISHOREGANJ, Jan 7: The sale of warm clothes at footpath shops in the district town has become vibrant. People are rushing to these shops to buy warm clothes at lower price.
Trading of winter clothe shops are taking place in different areas in the town. Shopkeepers and buyers are keeping footpaths of Bara Bazar Teripatty and Municipality Open Market crowded.
Besides, traders at different parts of the town are selling clothes on mobile vans. Customers are gathering near vans to buy warm clothes at a low cost.
In a visit to different markets in the town including Kishoreganj Judge Court area, Puranthana Bazar, Railway Station, Rathkhola, Akhra Bazar, Kali Bari Moor, Firmgate Moor, Gouranga Bazar Bridge, New Market, and Municipality Open Market, shops were found with warm clothes for people of all ages.
Mir Abdul Karim, a buyer at Municipality Open Market said, good quality clothes are available at low prices.  But this year the price of the clothes is higher than last year's.
A shopkeeper Md Jashim said, this year people will not get warm clothes at last year's price because the bale of per warm clothes was Tk 12,000 last year, which is now Tk 15,000.
Shopkeeper Shafiq Khan said, with the intensity of the winter, the price of warm clothes will increase; every coat is selling at Tk 800 to 1,500 while a blanket at Tk 400 to 2,500.
A sweater is selling at Tk 150 to 200, children's clothes from Tk 50 to 150, and muffler at Tk 50 to 150. The lower class poor people are trying to choose the winter clothes within their means.
Traders at Akhra Bazar, Gouranga Bazar, Puranthana, and New Market were found busy selling the warm clothes.


