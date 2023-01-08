Poor people get winter cloths in five districts

Winter clothes have been distributed among the cold-hit poor people in five districts- Kurigram, Joypurhat, Rajshahi, Rangamati and Rajbari, in four days.

KURIGRAM: Blankets were distributed among helpless people in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday.

These blankets were distributed at Molla Para under Kurigram Municipality in the morning.

'Naitik Samaj', a political organization, organized the distribution programme.

District Committee Convener of the organization Mojibur Rahman, its Member Secretary Roknuzzaman Rokon, and freedom fighter Saiful Islam Dulal distributed these blankets on behalf of the organization's Chairperson Major General (Retd) Asma Amin.

On the other hand, blankets were distributed among poor people in the district under the initiative of Club-84 on Kurigram Municipality premises in the morning.

Kurigram Municipality Mayor Kaziul Islam, Councillors Rostam Ali Tota and Harunuzzaman Harun, Club-84 President Alam Haider, its General Secretary Samiul Huda Lovlu, and members Najma Begum Sarkar Dina and Mala Dev, among others, were also present during the distribution.

JOYPURHAT: Winter clothes were distributed among 1,200 cold-hit poor people in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The programme was held on the premises of Mohammadabad and Vadsha union parishads (UPs) under the initiative of Joypurhat District Police.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) KMA Mamun Khan Chisti distributed the clothes as the chief guest of the programme.

The programme was also addressed, among others, by ASP (Crime) Farzana Rahman, Officer-in-Charge of District Detective Branch Shahed Al Mamun, and Vadsha UP Chairman Sarwar Hossain Swadhin.

RAJSHAHI: Blankets were distributed among 1,500 helpless people in Khulipara area in the city on Thursday.

The blanket distribution programme was held on Khulipara Eidgah ground in the afternoon.

The programme was organized by Maniruzzaman Moni, a prominent social worker.

Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton was present as the chief guest there and distributed these blankets among the cold-hit destitute people.

Rajshahi City Awami League (AL) Vice-President Md Shahadat Hossain, Joint GS Md Ahsanul Haque Pintu and local dignitaries, among others, were present at that time.

On the other hand, Rajshahi Medical University (RMU) distributed blankets among the cold-hit people in the city.

The blankets were distributed at RMU's temporary office in the city on Wednesday.

RMU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr AZM Mostak Hossain distributed blankets at the programme as the chief guest.

The VC said that it is everyone's responsibility to serve the helpless and poor people of the society. People from all walks of life should extend their helping hands from their respective places.

RMU Treasurer Professor Dr Rustom Ali Ahmed and Dean of Dental Faculty Professor Dr Bulbul Hasan attended the programmes as special guests.

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: Winter clothes were distributed among the cold-hit tribal communities in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Rangamati Jibtali 10 R E Battalion under 105 Infantry Brigade organized the distribution programme on Kerertkata Primary School Field in the upazila in the morning.

Captain Bakhtiar Ahmed and Warrant Officer Al-Amin of the Battalion were present and distributed these winter clothes among the helpless people at that time.

RAJBARI: District Unit of Anjuman Mufidul Islam, a nationwide welfare organization, distributed blankets among 150 cold-hit helpless people in Sadar Upazila on Wednesday.

These blankets were distributed at two programmes held in Rajbari Morgue Centre area in Rajbari College Road areas in Sadar Upazila at noon.

Rajbari Deputy Commissioner Abu Kaiser Khan attended the distribution programme as the chief guest while District Unit Anjuman Mufidul Islam GS Md Waziullah Montu was in the chair.

District Civil Surgeon Dr Ibrahim Mohammad Titon was present there as special guest.

Former Zilla Parishad Chairman Fakir Abdul Jabber, former principal of Rajbari College Professor Kudrat Ali and Rajbari Municipality Councillor Md Ayub Ali, among others, were also present during the distribution.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Winter clothes were distributed among 500 cold-hit helpless families in Lalmohan Upazila of the district recently.

Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shawon, MP, from Bhola-3 Constituency, distributed these winter clothes among the destitute families in the upazila.

Earlier, the law maker inaugurated the distribution programme at Muktijoddha Avenue in the municipal town on January 1 as the chief guest.

The programme was organized by Lalmohan Upazila and Municipality units of Bangabandhu Parishad.

Upazila Bangabandhu Parishad President Principal Md Abbas Uddin presided over the programme.

Upazila Parishad Chairman Principal Giasuddin Ahmed, Upazila AL President Didarul Islam Arun, its GS Fakhrul Alam Hawlader, Lalmohan Municipality Unit AL Convenor Shafiqul Islam Badal and Zilla Parishad Member Anwarul Islam Ripon, among others, were also present during the distribution.

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: Winter clothes were distributed among 450 cold-hit poor people in Kulaura Upazila of the district.

These winter clothes were distributed at a programme held on Kulaura Municipality Office premises on January 1 with Meyor of Kulaura Municipality Principal Sipar Uddin Ahmed in the chair.

Kulaura Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Mahmudur Rahman Khandaker, Councillors of the municipality Joynal Abedin Bacchu, Kaisar Arif, Ataur Rahman Chowdhury Sohel, Saifur Rashid Sumon and Sultana Begum Laili, Municipal Executive Office Sharadindu Roy and Assistant Engineer Kamrul Hasan, among others, were also present at the programme.













