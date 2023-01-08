Video
Home Countryside

Four killed, four injured in separate road mishaps

Published : Sunday, 8 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondents

Four people including an elderly man have been killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Faridpur, Barishal, Rajshahi and Kushtia, in two days.
FARIDPUR: A man was killed in a road accident in Boalmari Upazila of the district on Friday evening.
The deceased was identified as Bacchu Molla, 45, a resident of Premtara Village under Satair Union in the upazila.
According to police and local sources, the man was returning the house riding by a motorcycle in the evening. On the way, a truck hit the motorcycle in Mahishala area, leaving him seriously injured.
Locals rescued the injured and took him to Boalmari Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Boalmari Police Station (PS) Mamun Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.
BARISHAL: A trader was killed as a bus hit him in Ichladi Bus Stand area under Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Dulal Khan, 65, son of Jobed Ali, a resident of Madarsi Village under Shikarpur Union in the upazila.
According to police and local sources, a Barisal-bound bus of 'Sakura Transport' hit the trader from behind while he was walking on the side of a road in the morning, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.
Wazirpur Model PS OC Md Zafor Ahmed confirmed the incident.
BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A man was killed after being hit by a motorcycle in Bagha Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Mohammad Ali, 65, son of late Kocher Ali, a resident of Baniapara Village in the upazila.
According to police and local sources, a speedy motorcycle hit Mohammad Ali's van when he reached Amtola Crossing in the upazila in the morning, which left both Mohammad Ali and the motorcyclist critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Bagha Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Mohammad Ali to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.
Later on, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the RMCH.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Bagha PS OC Sazzad Hossain confirmed the incident.
DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: A man was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Golam Mostafa, 55, a resident of the upazila. He was a counter master at Hossainabad Bazar under Mathurapur Union.
The injured persons are: Badal Member, 80, and Afan Joardar, 55, residents of Hossainabad area in the upazila; and Baharul Islam, hails from Kazipur Village under Gangni Upazila in Meherpur District.  
Police and local sources said a shallow engine-run trolley hit four pedestrians in Hossainabad Bazar area under Mathurapur Union in the afternoon, leaving them seriously injured.
Locals rescued the injured, but Golam Mostafa succumbed to his injuries on the way to Daulatpur Upazila Health Complex.
The injured persons are being treated at the hospital.
Daulatpur PS OC Mojibur Rahman confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

