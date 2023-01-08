Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 January, 2023, 7:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Listing Rajakars going on: Minister

Published : Sunday, 8 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondent

Listing Rajakars going on: Minister

Listing Rajakars going on: Minister

FENI, Jan 7: Liberation War Affairs Minister A K M Mozammel Haque on Friday said, there was no legal basis before, for prepairing the list of Rajakars. But at present, the act has been passed in the parliament. The list preparation of Rajakars is going on. Measures will be taken against those non-freedom fighters (FFs) who have been included in the FF list if allegation is found.
While addressing the 9th International Islamic Conference of Raghunathpur Darul Ulum Mahiussunnah Madrasa at Sindurpur Union in Daganbhuiyan Upazila, as the chief guest, the minister came up with the remarks when journalists asked.  
These non-FFs who have received allowance so far, their allowances will be taken back, if not possible to punish them, the minister said.  
The cross-checking of FFs has been completed. Appeal time is going on. If anyone does not get good justice from the upazila committee, he will have opportunity to appeal centrally.
A process is also going on to preserve over 700 identified mass graves scattered across the country, and measure will be taken so that no grave gets dropped, he added.
When asked by journalists about legality of some organizations established in the name of Muktijuddher Prajanma, the minister said, such organisations have no recognition; whatever they are doing are parts of their own initiatives; they neither have approval from the government nor from the Liberation Affairs Ministry.
The conference was presided over by Mawlana Salah Uddin Jahangir, Muhtamim of the madsrasa. It was attended by Shayak Saad Saifullah Madani, general secretary of the International Kerat Sangstha-Bangladesh as special guest.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fish farming makes Rajshahi farmers solvent
Four electrocuted in four districts
176 detained on different charges in seven districts
KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque at the programme
Seat crisis prevails at Sreemangal Govt College
Journos get aid in Khulna
Warm cloth sale on Kishoreganj footpath vibrant
Poor people get winter cloths in five districts


Latest News
1.27 lakh Bangladeshis to perform hajj this year
All students to get textbooks within two weeks: Minister
China reopens borders in final farewell to zero-COVID-19 policy
One held with drugs in Dinajpur
24 nabbed on various charges in Rajshahi
Huge quantity of explosives found in Sunamganj house
Teacher found dead in Jhenidah
Haat and Bazar Bill placed in JS
Metro rail wants to get power at low price
“I don’t know how staying silent makes things better,” Harry says
Most Read News
Sylhet gatecrash Shakib party to secure second straight win in BPL
Bangladesh reports 10 Covid cases
Cold wave grips parts of Bangladesh
5 killed in accident while returning from Dhaka with expat
Bangladesh will overcome economic crisis, hopes Mannan
Minimum temperature in Dhaka recorded at 11.5 degree C
2023 to be one of the hottest years on record: Experts
AL keeps doors of dialogue open: Agriculture Minister
Abducted RU student rescued, five held
Rail communication with Dhaka to be in every district
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft