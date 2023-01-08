

Listing Rajakars going on: Minister

While addressing the 9th International Islamic Conference of Raghunathpur Darul Ulum Mahiussunnah Madrasa at Sindurpur Union in Daganbhuiyan Upazila, as the chief guest, the minister came up with the remarks when journalists asked.

These non-FFs who have received allowance so far, their allowances will be taken back, if not possible to punish them, the minister said.

The cross-checking of FFs has been completed. Appeal time is going on. If anyone does not get good justice from the upazila committee, he will have opportunity to appeal centrally.

A process is also going on to preserve over 700 identified mass graves scattered across the country, and measure will be taken so that no grave gets dropped, he added.

When asked by journalists about legality of some organizations established in the name of Muktijuddher Prajanma, the minister said, such organisations have no recognition; whatever they are doing are parts of their own initiatives; they neither have approval from the government nor from the Liberation Affairs Ministry.

The conference was presided over by Mawlana Salah Uddin Jahangir, Muhtamim of the madsrasa. It was attended by Shayak Saad Saifullah Madani, general secretary of the International Kerat Sangstha-Bangladesh as special guest.











