Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 January, 2023, 7:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two men crushed under train

Published : Sunday, 8 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondents

Two men have been crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Jashore and Chapainawabganj, on Friday.
JASHORE: A young man was crushed under a train in Abhaynagar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Masum Sardar, 38, a resident of Baliadanga Village in the upazila.
According to local sources, a Benapole-bound train hit the man in Mohakal area in the afternoon while he was returning home riding by a motorcycle, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.
GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A young man was crushed under a train at Rohanpur under Gomastapur Upazila in the district on Friday morning.
The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.
According to police and local sources, the Khulna-bound Mohananda Express Train hit the youth in College Mor area at Rohanpur in the morning while he was crossing the railway line, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fish farming makes Rajshahi farmers solvent
Four electrocuted in four districts
176 detained on different charges in seven districts
KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque at the programme
Seat crisis prevails at Sreemangal Govt College
Journos get aid in Khulna
Warm cloth sale on Kishoreganj footpath vibrant
Poor people get winter cloths in five districts


Latest News
1.27 lakh Bangladeshis to perform hajj this year
All students to get textbooks within two weeks: Minister
China reopens borders in final farewell to zero-COVID-19 policy
One held with drugs in Dinajpur
24 nabbed on various charges in Rajshahi
Huge quantity of explosives found in Sunamganj house
Teacher found dead in Jhenidah
Haat and Bazar Bill placed in JS
Metro rail wants to get power at low price
“I don’t know how staying silent makes things better,” Harry says
Most Read News
Sylhet gatecrash Shakib party to secure second straight win in BPL
Bangladesh reports 10 Covid cases
Cold wave grips parts of Bangladesh
5 killed in accident while returning from Dhaka with expat
Bangladesh will overcome economic crisis, hopes Mannan
Minimum temperature in Dhaka recorded at 11.5 degree C
2023 to be one of the hottest years on record: Experts
AL keeps doors of dialogue open: Agriculture Minister
Abducted RU student rescued, five held
Rail communication with Dhaka to be in every district
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft