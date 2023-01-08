Two men crushed under train

Two men have been crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Jashore and Chapainawabganj, on Friday.

JASHORE: A young man was crushed under a train in Abhaynagar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Masum Sardar, 38, a resident of Baliadanga Village in the upazila.

According to local sources, a Benapole-bound train hit the man in Mohakal area in the afternoon while he was returning home riding by a motorcycle, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A young man was crushed under a train at Rohanpur under Gomastapur Upazila in the district on Friday morning.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

According to police and local sources, the Khulna-bound Mohananda Express Train hit the youth in College Mor area at Rohanpur in the morning while he was crossing the railway line, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.









