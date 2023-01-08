Caesarean delivery rises alarmingly at Gangni

MEHERPUR, Jan 7: The rate of caesarean delivery is increasing alarmingly in Gangni Upazila of the district.

According to field sources, some doctors and families are choosing this method unnecessarily. More than 75 per cent of babies are born through the caesarean system.

Experts blamed greediness of money in private clinics, lack of government management, ethics of doctors, and awareness among mothers and their families for the increase in the caesarean delivery. It increases the risk of maternal health involving a huge economic pressure on the poor.

The sources informed, in Gangni Upazila Health Complex and different private clinics, 297 children were born in the upazila in the last six months. Of these, 187 were delivered by caesarean operation although no caesarean birth was done in the upazila hospital; all were done in the clinics.

Experts said, after caesarean delivery, many complications are found in the physique of pregnant mothers. That is why further child-bearing becomes impossible. Even if the mother recovers after the surgery, there remains a considerable risk for subsequent pregnancy. This type of surgery weakens the uterus. If any carrying mother requires caesarean operation once, the same way has to be followed for the next. Sometimes, the uterus is required to be removed. The urinary bladder also ruptures. In some cases, there is so much bleeding that the mother can no longer be saved.

Some studies on health issues identified several reasons why the number of caesarean operation is increasing. These are early marriage, wishes of pregnant mothers or her family, emulation, and trend of private hospitals or clinics. There are many families or mothers who do not want to suffer for childbirth. They want to have a caesarean for no reason. In that case, doctors have nothing to do. Caesarean operation is also the only way for many private hospitals or clinics to earn money.

Imadul Haque of Kunjnagar Village in the upazila said, his wife underwent caesarean operation one and half a months back. Since the beginning, his wife started felling waist pain. Later on, it started bleeding.

Gynaecologist at Kushtia Medical College and in the upazila hospital said, her uterus has been ruptured, for which it must be cut. While she was pregnant, the doctor concerned said that the delivery would be normal, but due to complication during delivery, an operation was performed. At least Taka one lakh has, so far, been spent since the caesarean operation.

Amjad Hossain of Chatian Village said, his wife had minor complication. Doctor of Gangni Upazila Health Complex advised her about normal delivery. But after listening to his neighbours, his wife Rahima consented to the caesarean. After one month, she developed many problems including irregular menstruation, lower abdominal pain and polyuria.

Ankhi Begum, a housewife of Baliaghat Village, said, she had a caesarean delivery after hearing from her girlfriend.

"I can't do any work now. I can't do my own work. I can't take care of my child. I am being unable to do household work. I am forced to hear harsh words from e family members," she added.

Adila Azhar Arshi, physician of the upazila hospital, said, the caesarean operation cannot be an alternative to ensuring safe delivery.

From the modern point of view, pain during childbirth is not desirable. Such delivery puts both mother and baby at risk. Many expectant mothers are often forced to undergo surgery to give birth due to fear of pain even after spending of extra money. They have to face various complications in the long term.

Suprabha Rani, health and family planning officer of Gangni Upazila Health Complex said, it is not just an operation; the patient has to be unconscious; her risk increases; if anyone gives childbirth by surgery, the same system is to be required for the next; sometimes the uterus has to be removed; the urinary bladder also ruptures; and sometimes there is so much bleeding. Delivery should be done according to doctor's advice without listening to anyone's words, she added.

