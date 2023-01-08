Video
ECP wants Imran to explain how he can head party after

Published : Sunday, 8 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
‘disqualification’


ISLAMABAD, Jan 7: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday summoned former prime minister Imran Khan on Jan 11 to explain why he continues to hold the PTI chairmanship even after his disqualification in the Toshakhana case.
A notice has been issued to Khan to appear before the commission on Jan 11, either in person or through his counsel, to give an explanation.
The notice has been sent to the PTI chairman through the district election commissioner of Islamabad, Waqas Ahmad Malik, and the case has been fixed for hearing on Jan 11 at 10am before the commission.
The notice explains that ECP had conducted hearing on Dec 20, 2022, whereby the order was passed that "after hearing the applicant, we have observed that the respondent Imran Khan Niazi is holding the position as chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, despite having been disqualified/de-seated from NA-95, Mianwali-I, in the order passed on October 21, 2022, by the Election Commission on account of making false statements and incorrect declaration about his assets and liabilities".    DAWN


