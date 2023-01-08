9 killed, several injured in road accidents

At least nine people were killed and several others injured in separate road accidents in Habiganj, Sirajganj, Cox's Bazar and Faridpur.

Our Habiganj Correspondent reports five persons, including two children, were killed and three others injured in a road accident at Madhabpur upazila in Habiganj district early Saturday.

The deceased are Abdus Salam, 32, Sadia, 21, Habiba, 2, Sihab, 13, and microbus driver Sadir Ali. They were residents of Madanagar village under Kulaura upazila of Moulvibazar district.

The injured were Raju, 29, his father Nurul Islam, 50, and cousin Nishat, 18.

According to police, all the passengers of the microbus were relatives

who were returning home after receiving a relative named Razu, a Bangladeshi expatriate in Malaysia, at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

On the way, a sand-laden truck coming from the opposite direction collided head-on with the car at Noapara area around 3:00am. After that, a speeding pickup van hit the car from behind, leaving five dead on the spot and three others injured.

Shayestaganj Highway Police Station Sub-Inspector Jasim Miah said the injured were sent to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital and the bodies were brought to the police station.

Our Sirajganj Correspondent added that at least two people were killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in Sirajganj Sadar upazila on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Hamidur Rahman, 28 an engineer of Bangabandhu Rail Bridge, and Kanai Haldar, 30, a fisherman, said Officer-in-Charge of Sirajganj Sadar Police Station, Humayun Kabir.

A group of fishermen was travelling in a three-wheeler auto-rickshaw from Malshapara area of the district headquarters around 5:00am on Saturday. When they reached the New Market area, a bus hit the three-wheeler and sped away. Kanai Haldar died on the spot, the OC said. The injured were admitted to Sirajganj General Hospital, the OC added.

Meanwhile, Hamidur was going to work on a motorcycle. When he reached Mulibari area, a speeding truck hit his motorbike. He died on the spot, said the OC, adding that they are trying to identify the vehicles involved in both the accidents.

Our Cox's Bazar Correspondent writes a woman was killed and seven including the driver of the tourist jeep were injured when the vehicle overturned on Cox's Bazar Marine Drive on Friday night. Deceased Momotaz Begum, 60, came from old Dhaka's Wari area.

Quoting the survivors, Ramu Police Station OC Anwarul said the accident occurred around 10:00pm when the driver of the vehicle, carrying 12 tourists, returning to Cox's Bazar from Inani, lost control over the steering.

The vehicle turned turtle on Marine Drive near Himchari Police Station, leaving eight people, including the driver, injured. The identities of the injured could not be confirmed immediately.

On information, police rescued the victims with the help of locals and sent them to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital. Police also seized the vehicle and kept it at Himchari Police Station.

Momotaz Begum died on the way to the hospital. Of the injured, the condition of three are critical, the OC.

Our Faridpur Correspondent added that a motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a truck at Boalmari upazila in Faridpur district on Friday night.

Deceased Md Bacchu Molla, 45, was son of Abdul Kuddus Molla, a resident of Premtara village under Satair union of the upazila. He was a day-labourer.

Eye witnesses said, Bacchu met the tragic end of his life while returning home from workplace on his motorbike. When he reached Mohishala power sub-station area of the upazila, a speeding truck hit the bike and Bacchu fell down from his vehicle.

Local people rescued him and rushed him to upazila health complex where the on-duty doctor Sirajul Islam declared him dead, said Mamun Islam, officer in-charge of Boalia Police Station. Legal action will be taken after getting the autopsy report, the police official added.