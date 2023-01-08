Video
22 Carat Tk 90,746/bhari

Price of gold hits record high

Published : Sunday, 8 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Business Correspondent

The price of gold has been increased in the country. With this, for the first time in the history of the country, the price of gold has exceeded Tk 90,000 per bhari.
The price of the best quality gold has been increased by Tk 2,333 that bring the price of 22 Carat gold to Tk 90,746 per bhari.
Bangladesh Jewelers Association (BAJUS) said that this new price of gold will be implemented from Sunday.
Before this, the price of gold was increased in the market on December 30 and 4 and November 18 and 13. As a result, the price of gold rose five times in less than two months. In this, the price of this precious gold has reached the highest price in the history of the country's market.
On December 30 last year, the price of the best quality gold was increased by Tk 1,166. The price of one load of good quality gold is Tk 88,413.
In the first week of the new year 2023, the price of gold broke that record and reached a new high. Apart from good quality gold, the price of all types of gold has been increased. According to the standards, the gold price has been increased from Tk 1,575 to Tk 2,333 per bhari.
Along with gold, the price of silver has increased. According to the standards, the price of silver has been increased from Tk 117 to Tk 199.
The Standing Committee on Pricing and Monitoring of BAJUS met on Friday and decided to increase the price. Later, the decision to increase the price was announced in a circular signed by the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Price Determination and Price Monitoring, MA Hannan Azad.
According to the new prices, the price of best quality gold or 22 carats of gold has been increased by
Tk 2,333 to Tk 90,746, 21 carats of gold has been increased by Tk 2,216 to Tk 86,605,18 carats of gold has been increased by Tk 1,924 to Tk 74,241.








