US announces $3b in military assistance for Ukraine

WASHINGTON, Jan 7: The United States on Friday announced a major military assistance package for Ukraine that is valued at more than $3 billion and includes 50 Bradleys and dozens of other armored vehicles.

The assistance -- $2.85 billion drawn from US inventories and $225 million in foreign military financing -- does not include advanced Western tanks sought by Kyiv, but will still provide significant additional firepower for its forces.

It is "the largest security assistance package in total value that we have committed so far," Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper told journalists.

The marquee items in the package are the Bradleys, which come with 500 TOW anti-tank missiles and 250,000 rounds of ammunition for their 25mm autocannons.

"The Bradley vehicles will further enhance Ukraine's ability to conduct complex maneuvers in almost all weather conditions and terrain, especially in the south and the east of the country," Cooper said. -AFP














