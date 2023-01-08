Govt takes steps to ensure smooth supply of commodities in Ramadan

Every year in the month of Ramadan, the government has to face the crisis created by unusual price hike of daily commodities. Keeping the past experience in mind, the government took all necessary steps in advance to ensure smooth essential commodities supply in the upcoming holy Ramadan.

According to sources, the government has immediately started preparations for Ramadan by taking various initiatives. Bangladesh Bank will give per dollar rate of Tk 100 to import goods that are needed more during the month of fasting. The Commerce Ministry will allow import of goods without LC (Letter of Credit) if there is special need. VAT exemption on import of edible oil has been extended for another four months.

The Commerce Ministry will soon write to the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to reduce the import duty on sugar as well. These issues were decided in the fifth meeting of the Task Force Committee on 'Commodity Prices and Market Situation Review' organized by the Commerce Ministry at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

Sources said that the demand, supply and price situation of daily essential food products like edible oil, sugar, lentil, chickpea, onion, dates, rice and wheat was discussed in the meeting. It is known that the month of Ramadan will start at the beginning of April. As such there is still three months left.

However, it takes two-and-a-half months to bring those products to the open market after opening the LC of some other products including oil, sugar from the international market. Due to the global situation of the Ukraine-Russia war, the prices of various products have been increasing in the market since the middle of 2022. The prices of many consumer goods are still high. Sometimes there is a supply shortage of several products including oil, sugar. Then there were complaints that the traders increased their prices abnormally.

In such a situation, due to the dollar crisis, the traders had been talking about the problem of importing essential products for some time. They have been asking various levels of government including Bangladesh Bank to arrange dollars to open LC.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said, "The price of sugar is a little higher than other countries. This has been discussed. We are thinking of sending a letter to reconsider the existing duty in view of Ramadan. All in all now onion, gram - these are good (affordable). -AFP













