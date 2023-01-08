Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 January, 2023, 7:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Govt takes steps to ensure smooth supply of commodities in Ramadan

Published : Sunday, 8 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Mizanur Rahman

Every year in the month of Ramadan, the government has to face the crisis created by unusual price hike of daily commodities. Keeping the past experience in mind, the government took all necessary steps in advance to ensure smooth essential commodities supply in the upcoming holy Ramadan.
According to sources, the government has immediately started preparations for Ramadan by taking various initiatives. Bangladesh Bank will give per dollar rate of Tk 100 to import goods that are needed more during the month of fasting. The Commerce Ministry will allow import of goods without LC (Letter of Credit) if there is special need. VAT exemption on import of edible oil has been extended for another four months.
The Commerce      Ministry will soon write to the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to reduce the import duty on sugar as well. These issues were decided in the fifth meeting of the Task Force Committee on 'Commodity Prices and Market Situation Review' organized by the Commerce Ministry at the Secretariat on Wednesday.
Sources said that the demand, supply and price situation of daily essential food products like edible oil, sugar, lentil, chickpea, onion, dates, rice and wheat was discussed in the meeting. It is known that the month of Ramadan will start at the beginning of April. As such there is still three months left.
However, it takes two-and-a-half months to bring those products to the open market after opening the LC of some other products including oil, sugar from the international market. Due to the global situation of the Ukraine-Russia war, the prices of various products have been increasing in the market since the middle of 2022. The prices of many consumer goods are still high. Sometimes there is a supply shortage of several products including oil, sugar. Then there were complaints that the traders increased their prices abnormally.
In such a situation, due to the dollar crisis, the traders had been talking about the problem of importing essential products for some time. They have been asking various levels of government including Bangladesh Bank to arrange dollars to open LC.
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said, "The price of sugar is a little higher than other countries. This has been discussed. We are thinking of sending a letter to reconsider the existing duty in view of Ramadan. All in all now onion, gram - these are good (affordable).     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
9 killed, several injured in road accidents
Price of gold hits record high
Kids are falling victims of cold related diseases
US announces $3b in military assistance for Ukraine
Govt takes steps to ensure smooth supply of commodities in Ramadan
20 sacks full of cash donations found at Kishoreganj mosque
25pc increase in childhood pneumonia
Cold wave intensifies


Latest News
1.27 lakh Bangladeshis to perform hajj this year
All students to get textbooks within two weeks: Minister
China reopens borders in final farewell to zero-COVID-19 policy
One held with drugs in Dinajpur
24 nabbed on various charges in Rajshahi
Huge quantity of explosives found in Sunamganj house
Teacher found dead in Jhenidah
Haat and Bazar Bill placed in JS
Metro rail wants to get power at low price
“I don’t know how staying silent makes things better,” Harry says
Most Read News
Sylhet gatecrash Shakib party to secure second straight win in BPL
Bangladesh reports 10 Covid cases
Cold wave grips parts of Bangladesh
5 killed in accident while returning from Dhaka with expat
Bangladesh will overcome economic crisis, hopes Mannan
Minimum temperature in Dhaka recorded at 11.5 degree C
2023 to be one of the hottest years on record: Experts
AL keeps doors of dialogue open: Agriculture Minister
Abducted RU student rescued, five held
Rail communication with Dhaka to be in every district
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft