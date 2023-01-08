Video
25pc increase in childhood pneumonia

Published : Sunday, 8 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Staff Correspondent

Peak of winter and the ongoing cold wave across the country have increased the childhood pneumonia cases and deaths. The cases of pneumonia usually increase during the winter in the country every year.
According to the records of two children's hospitals of Dhaka, a total of 437 children were admitted to Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute (BSHI) in the capital with pneumonia, around a 25 percent increase compared with the previous month. In November, the number was 315.
However, about 10 children with the disease are being admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) everyday on average in the recent times.
According to the record of the Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute, a total of 43 children died from the disease in the hospital in November. The number of casualties in December, is also close to that in November.
Besides, the BSHI also refers     many children suffering from acute pneumonia to other hospitals for ICU support, a physician at the BSHI Pneumonia ward said. Those who were referred to different hospitals, were not included in the fatality list of BSHI, according to the doctor.
Prof Dr Iffat Ara Shamsad, head of pediatric department at DMCH, said that the cases of pneumonia increases during winter season across the country every year. About 10 children with the disease are being admitted to DMCH on average every day, she said.
In November, the number was only 2-3. The cases are on the rise since then, she said, adding that pneumonia, caused by bacteria, viruses or fungi, leaves children to fight for their lives as their lungs fill with pus and fluid.
To avoid death, physicians urge parents to take extra caution if any child shows symptoms including cough, cold or high fever, and breathing problem. Delayed hospital admission is the main reason behind deaths of such patients, according to Dr Jahangir of Shishu Hospital.
He said, "If any child has a cold, parents should stay connected with physicians. If the child has problem of breathing, parents should take them to the nearby hospital."
As pneumonia is an infection of the lungs, its most common symptoms are coughing, breathing problems and fever, he explained.
He said, "Children with pneumonia usually experience fast breathing and their lower chest may draw in or retract when they inhale. In case of normal cough or fever, there is usually no breathing issue."
Pneumonia is still the main cause of death of children aged under-5 in Bangladesh. According to the icddr,b, around 12,000 children under five die of pneumonia every year. But if intervened timely, many lives could be saved easily, according to the experts.


