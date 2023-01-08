

Cold wave intensifies

On Saturday morning, the country's lowest temperature was recorded in Chuadanga district at 8.4 degree Celsius. The district has been recording the lowest temperatures over the past few days in a row. However, Dhaka recorded 11.5 degree Celsius - lowest this season - on Saturday morning.

The shivering cold due to the cold wave is causing immense sufferings for the people, forcing them to stay indoors. Especially, the low-income people including day-labourers, rickshaw pullers and the street people have been facing huge trouble due to lack of living space and warm clothes in the country including the Dhaka city.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) Meteorologist Omar Faruk told reporters temperatures in most parts across the country decreased over the past few days.

The situation may continue for the next two-three days in the country, he predicted, saying that the situation will improve from January 11-12.

"Dhaka recorded 11.5 degree Celsius, the lowest temperature in this season, on Saturday morning," he said, adding that the cold weather may continue few more days to disrupt the civic life.

Our Correspondent from Chuadanga, Rajshahi, Dinajpur and Bogura on Saturday reported that the cold weather is disrupting day-to-day life in the districts and the poor, ultra-poor and middle class people are the worst sufferers.

The people of Dhaka city are also seen to suffer for the heavy cold. Most people avoid going outside of their houses without any reasons. As it was a government weekend, only the private officials and employees and hand to mouth people are seen to go out of their houses.

According to Met officials, the temperature between 8 to 10 degrees Celsius is considered a mild cold wave, 6 to 8 degrees Celsius a moderate cold wave and less than 6 degrees Celsius a severe cold wave.

As the difference of temperature between day and night is limited,

moderate to severe cold likely to be felt across the country, the Met office bulletin issued on Saturday said.

The bulletin said that moderate to thick fog may occur in the country from midnight to Sunday morning. It also said that moderate to thick fog may continue till Sunday noon.

It said that the mild cold wave, sweeping over Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions and the districts of Faridpur, Madaripur, Kishoreganj, Jashore, Chuadanga, Kushtia, Satkhira and Barishal, may abate from some places. The night and day temperature may rise slightly over the country on Sunday.

Country's maximum temperature on Friday was recorded 26.7 degrees Celsius at Teknaf of Chattogram division, while the minimum temperature on Saturday was 8.4 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga of Khulna division.

Our Correspondent from Chuadanga reports that private job holder Sharmin Malik said she leaves home in the morning for work, but could not do so due to the severe cold and wind.

Day-labourer Jaban Ali said that staying in due to cold weather means no income.

Rakibul Hasan, in-charge of the Chuadanga Weather Observatory Centre, said, the lowest temperature of the country was recorded in the district for the second consecutive-day today.

Meanwhile, the hospitals in the district are overwhelmed with patients with cold-related diseases.

Of the patients, the number of children and adults is high with cold-related diseases and diarrhoea.

Our Correspondent from Rajshahi reports that Rajshahi has recorded the lowest temperature of the season at 9.1 degrees Celsius.

Rajib Khan, a top monitoring officer of Rajshahi Meteorological Office, confirmed this information on Saturday morning.

He said that mild cold has started in Rajshahi since morning. The temperature may drop further. Today (Saturday) is the lowest temperature recorded in the season. As the thick fog of the last few days has cleared, cold weather has started, he added.

According to the meteorological office, Rajshahi experienced 3 mild cold spells from December to January. The temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius was recorded on December 16 of this season. After that, the temperature rose slightly to double digits.

Rajshahi recorded a minimum temperature of 11.2 degrees Celsius on December 30 after the first phase of mild cold spell passed. 11.5 degrees Celsius was recorded on December 31.

Due to the cold wave, the normal life of Rajshahi's people has been paralysed as the unusual cold waving over the region in last several days.

The unusual cold weather has been disrupting normal life in the city and its adjacent areas for the last three days as the difference between maximum and minimum temperatures had fallen in the region.

According to the farmers, the agriculture sector depends on weather, and this unfavourable weather may damage different crops including potato, mustard, paddy, lentil and vegetables.

The people living in different river basin areas are suffering much. They are trying to drive away cold by firing different stray objects. Most people are not coming out of their houses except on some emergency needs. Different diseases have broken out among the poor and distressed people. On Friday, the minimum temperature in Rajshahi was recorded at 9.1 degrees Celsius, said sources of Rajshahi Meteorological Office.

Our Correspondent from Dinajpur reports that the district on Saturday recorded the sixth lowest temperature due to the ongoing cold wave. Though the sun was seen at noon, but no impact was fallen in the civic life.

Most people were refrained of going outside of their houses due to the shivering cold. The city roads were seen vacant till 10am on the day. The number of transports was also less than usual.

But, the markets of warm clothes were seen huge gathering as most people were searching for warm clothes to survive.

Mojibur Rahman, a 70-year old man, told this correspondent that he hasn't ever seen such cold during his entire life. "The body is shivering due to the heavy cold with light wind. It seems that someone throwing water on the body. If the situation continues for few more days, it would be hard for the elderly people to survive."

"To survive during the cold wave, I have come here in the Kachari Bazar to buy some warm clothes. But, here is huge gathering of people. Most people are buying warm clothes. But, the price of warm clothes was reasonable as it hasn't increased much like other commodities during the winter," Almina Akter, a women who was buying clothes from Kachari Bazar, said.

Khairul Islam, a potato farmer of Majhdanga in Dinajpur, said, "Due to the heavy cold, we need to spray vitamin in the potato ground regularly. Otherwise, the crops may be damaged. It's hiking the production cost of potato in the area. If the people don't get adequate price of potato, the farmers have to sit in the street."

In Bogura, the tempreture is declining on regular basis due to the cold wave. The lowest temperature of the day was recorder at 10.7 degree Celsius on Saturday. The civic life hampered unusually.













