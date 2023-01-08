No faith in PM's words: BNP

BNP Standing Committee member Khandakar Mosharraf Hossain said on Saturday, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina did not keep her word in 2014 and 2018 elections that's why people do not believe free and fair elections are possible under her."

Speaking at a press conference at the Naya Paltan BNP Central Office of the party he said, "Sheikh Hasina gave assurance in front of the nation to conduct free and fair 12th general election. But people have no confidence in her because of previous late night election."

Referring to the 2014 and 2018 elections, Musharraf said, "Prime Minister said on Friday "The next election will be fair" but we want to say that we have seen two elections.

He said, "In 2014 Awami League government grab 153 constitutional seats without any election. That's why people did not vote and boycotted the elections. The Awami League government stayed in power by force."

"The election of 2018 is internationally recognized as the election of late night voting. The ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh also expressed his disappointment about the elections."

At the press conference Khandaker Musharraf also responded to the court's order to confiscate the property of BNP Acting Chairperson Tarique Rahman and Zobayda Rahman in the ACC case.

Claiming that the ACC case was politically motivated, he said that the order of the judicial court also came from the government.

Mosharraf said, "This vindictive government use court against Tarique Rahman and his wife by filing false and fabricated charges.

Criticizing the Anti- Corruption Commission (ACC), he said, "The Fascist government once again is conspiring against the BNP leaders and the ACC has become a tool of this conspiracy."

Musharraf claimed, "A case was filed regarding the ownership of assets which are not owned by Tarique Rahman and."

Musharraf claimed that such cases are being made to hinder the movement of BNP. He condemned this vindictive behaviour of government and called for withdrawal of the false cases.

Dhaka Metropolitan BNP leaders and workers also took out a protest march in front of the Central Office in Naya Paltan on Saturday morning to protest against the court order to seize Tarique Rahman's property.













