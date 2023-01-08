If BNP wants to harm the country, give them proper reply: PM

Awami League (AL) President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said that no one can play tricks with Bangladesh and said that 'we will not allow anyone to play tricks with the country.'

She also called her party leaders and activists to prevent all kinds of misdeeds.

She said these at a joint meeting of the party's Central Executive Committee, Advisory Council and National Committee at the Tungipara Upazila Awami League office in Gopalganj.

After the new leadership of the party emerged in 22nd National Conference of Awami League on December 24, it sat for the for the first time in Tungipara, the birthplace of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Sheikh Hasina said, "The country will continue with the spirit of Liberation War. Taking a pledge sitting on this ground, every leader and activists from the grassroots of Awami League will remain alert and firm so that no one can stop the socio-economic progress of the people of Bangladesh. They will prevent any misdeeds. With this promise, we will build the Golden Bengal of the Father of the Nation's dream."

In the adjournment speech of the meeting, AL President Sheikh Hasina said, "The BNP-Jamaat committed arson from 2013 to 2015. They should be hated. They violated human rights by burning people to death. Murders and disappearances were initiated by Ziaur Rahman. Khaleda Zia and her black sheep son have killed and tortured so many people since August 21."

She said, "If they harm even one person in the future, then the hand that gives fire will be burnt in the fire. Those who kill people will be given proper reply. Everyone should remember this."

Hasina said, "They (BNP) want to protest, we will not stop them. But in the name of the movement, if they do any kind of sabotage again, want to harm the country, want to do socio-economic damage then the people of Bangladesh will give them a suitable reply."

Pointing out that BNP won 30 seats in the 2008 elections, she said, "BNP got only 29 seats in that election. Later, they got one more in the by-election. That was their strength. That's why they don't want elections and want to come to power in a different way."

Prime Minister presented the picture of infrastructure development including food security of people, provision of medical treatment, free Covid-19 vaccination.

She said, "They (BNP leaders) say that Awami League has ruined the country. Is all the socio-economic development to destroy the people? Are they harming people? They have to ask where the damage is."

Hasina said, "On the same day, 100 bridges and 100 roads were opened for people, what is the disaster? These should be presented to the people. We are with the people and they (BNP) are there to destroy."

Meanwhile, Awami League President Sheikh Hasina announced party programmes for this year at the meeting. These include Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Homecoming Day on January 10, International Mother Language Day on February 21, Historical Speech on March 7, Bangabandhu's Birthday and National Children's Day on March 17, Genocide Day on March 25 and Independence Day on March 26.

Hasina said that National Children's Day was not been celebrated in the last two years because of Corona pandemic. She said, "This time we will celebrate the day in befitting manner." Due to severe cold wave, AL President postponed the joint meeting and said that the meeting will be held again at a suitable time.

Earlier in the morning, the party leaders visited the memorial of the Father of the Nation. They recited Fateha there and sought forgiveness for the departed souls of the Father of the Nation and other martyrs of the brutal carnage of August 15 in 1975.

Earlier, at 7:30 in the morning, the newly elected committee of the party left for Gopalganj by 7 buses from the Media Centre of Jatiya Sangsad. The buses reached there around 12 o'clock and after visiting the shrine of the Father of the Nation, prayers and joint meeting, the leaders left Tungipara for Dhaka at around 3:30 pm. Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also returned to Dhaka by road.











