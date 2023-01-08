BB submits 9-pt advice to stop irregularities in financial institutions

Bangladesh Bank in a report submitted recently before the High Court gave nine-point recommendations in order to ensure transparency and stopping irregularities and scams in the country's financial institutions.

In response to a writ petition, the HC in 2020 ordered the central bank to form a high-powered committee to stop irregularities and scams in financial institutions.

Following the HC order, the central bank formed a fact finding committee with seven members to investigate role of individuals, including its officials, in irregularities that took place in Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company Ltd.

Besides the irregularities in BIFC, the committee would also scrutinise financial irregularities and scams in other non-banking financial institutions.

BB Deputy Governor AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan nominated a chairman of the committee while former secretary Nur Ur Rahman, former district judge Moidul Islam, BB executive director AKM Fazlul Haque Mia, general managers Md Kabir Ahmed and Md Nurul Amin, and deputy general manager Md Sarwar Hossain are the other members of the committee.

Bangladesh Bank's lawyer, Barrister Khan Mohammad Shamim Aziz submitted the report before company bench of the High Court recently. The court has recorded the report and will pass its order in this regard later on, he added.

In its report, the BB committee said that Bikalpadara Secretary General Maj (retd) Abdul Mannan alone grabbed Tk 517.63 crore from Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company Ltd (BIFC) through name-and-unnamed loans.

As the liabilities are currently higher than the total assets, recovery of the dues to the creditors/depositors of BIFC is uncertain, the report noted.

To avoid the irregularities, the committee gave nine points recommendations to stop looting in other financial institutions like BIFC in future and ensure transparency of financial institutions. These recommendations are as follows:

1. Legal action should be taken against the persons responsible for all irregularities and illegal activities in BIFC. These people and others involved in such activities must be disqualified from all employment in banks and financial institutions, the report recommended.

2. There is an urgent need to adopt measures to completely avoid inter-bank transactions in order to maintain the distinctive features of non-banking financial institutions and to stop increasing the risk of public money. Financial institutions have to raise long-term funds by issuing bonds and similar instruments.

3. Bangladesh Bank should take immediate measures to control issues such as (e) maximum lending limit (f) reserve in Bangladesh Bank and (g) raising equity to a reasonable level such as the solvency of financial institutions and other matters for the purpose of improving monetary policy in the public interest.

4. Effective coordination between regulatory agencies/authorities Bangladesh Bank, RJSC, BSEC needs to be strengthened for sound supervision of financial institutions.

5. In the current Financial Institutions Act 1993, there is no provision for taking approval of Bangladesh Bank in the matter of appointing directors to the board of directors of any financial institution. As a result, financial institutions appoint directors at will, in many cases as independent directors appointed from the relative or from the directors' interest-related institutions. In this case, Bangladesh Bank's approval/no-objection is required for the appointment of directors in the board of directors of financial institutions.

6. As soon as possible the authorities concerned declare disqualification of those external audit firms, which were fined /penalized on charge of the irregularities, from the list of conducting audit activities of the financial institutions.

7. While reviewing the documents of Bangladesh Bank, it was found that page numbers are not given in the notes and sheets of the documents, in many cases the paragraph numbers are not given in the notes. As a result there is no chance to understand whether any page is missing in the document or not. Every officer from the issuer of the note to the endorser has only signatures and no names. As a result, it is difficult to identify the concerned officer. To modernize the management and storage of documents of Bangladesh Bank, numbering should be done in notes, pages and paragraphs of documents and to facilitate the identification of the concerned officer, it should be mandatory to use the signature and seal of each officer from the note presenter to the approver of the document.

8. Effective inter-departmental coordination between the Financial Institutions Inspection Department and the Financial Institutions and Markets Department is necessary for effective supervision of financial institutions. CIB members should be included in the inspection team to ensure prompt identification of defaulted loans and their information is stored in CIB.

9. In every year, it is necessary to take measures to conduct special inspection activities and monitoring in the concerned financial institutions to stop the irregularities and ensure transparency in the institutions. Among the remaining financial institutions, at least one should be inspected annually on a voluntary basis and strict legal action should be taken against irregularities uncovered, the report noted.

Regarding the BIFC, the report said it has incurred a total liability of Tk 1,835.96 crore. Due to creation of more liabilities than total assets, recovery of these creditors/depositors of BIFC is uncertain. Maj (Retd) Mannan alone took Tk 517.63 crore against 67 loan accounts from 2005 to 2014 in the name of his interested organization. In his statement to the fact-finding committee, he accepted the responsibility of these amounts, the report noted.

In 2020, the depositors filed a suit against the then management of BIFC headed by Ruhul Amin, a shareholder of BIFC Tizmart Incorporated.

In the same case, BIFC shareholder Maj (retd) Abdul Mannan in a separate petition alleged various irregularities/illegal acts and misappropriation of BIFC funds against the then BIFC Board of Directors seeking direction to appoint an auditor to BIFC to determine the true liabilities of him and his family and owned companies.

Later, the HC bench comprised of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar asked the BB to form a committee to stop irregularities and scams in financial institutions.

In the observation, the HC said that the central bank Governor must be alert so that fraudster businesses and cheats could not steal public money with the help of dishonest BB officials.













