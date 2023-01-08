Army distributes blankets among poor people in Khulna

KHULNA, Jan 7: Bangladesh Army on Saturday distributed 4,000 blankets among the poor and distressed people of the district.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 55 Infantry Division of Bangladesh Army Major General Mohammad Mahbubur Rashid, on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, distributed the blankets at Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium here this morning, said a PID handout.

As part of the countrywide blanket distribution programme, the BD Army distributed the blankets among the cold-stricken people in the last couple of days.

During the time, senior officials of Jashore cantonment, local public representatives and dignitaries, among others, were present, the handout added. -BSS











