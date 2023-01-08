Video
Ferry service on Aricha-Kazirhat route resumed after 4.30 hours

Published : Sunday, 8 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

MANIKGANJ, Jan 7: The ferry movement resumed after 4:30 hours in the Jamuna River on Aricha -Kazirhat route at 11:00am on Saturday, while the ferry movement resumed after 3.30 hours in the Padma River on Paturia -Daulatdia route at 10:50 am on Saturday.
Deputy General Manager of the Paturia Ghat Shah Mohammad Khaled Newaz said during the period three ferries were stranded at Paturia Ghat, three in the middle of the River Padma and five at Daulatdia Ghat, adding that a Ro-Ro ferry was stranded in the middle of the Jamuna.    -BSS


