BD reports zero Covid-19 death, 10 positive cases

Bangladesh on Saturday recorded zero Covid-19 death while it reported 10 coronavirus positive cases.

"Bangladesh reported 0.53 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 1,898 samples were tested during the last 24 hours," a daily statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said here.

During the period, the combined figure of coronavirus infection in Dhaka district and the capital is eight while zero Covid-19 death was reported.

The official tally showed that the virus killed a total of 29,440 people and infected 20,37,250 so far.

The recovery count rose to 19,88,475 after another 105 patients were discharged from the dedicated hospitals during the last 24 hours, the statement added. -BSS













