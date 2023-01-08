Kidnapped RU student rescued: 5 held

RAJSHAHI, Jan 7: Police rescued a kidnapped student of Rajshahi University (RU) and arrested five people for their alleged involvement in the kidnapping incident in the metropolis.

According to the police sources, the arrested were identified as Paban Sarker Udoy, 19, son of Indrajit Sarker, Daud Ibrahim, 22, son of late Saidul Islam, Polash Kabir, 26, son of late Jamal Sheikh, Prabin Paul, 20, son of Harendranath Paul, and Wahidur Rahman, 20, son of Shamsur Rahman. All of them are the residents in the city.

Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police, said that the arrested persons kidnapped Ratul Kumar Barman from Rajshahi Court Station area around 7:00pm on Friday.

A fourth-year student at the Department of Fine Arts of RU, Ratul is the son of late Asim Kumar Barman of Chandlai village under Godagari upazila of the district.

Subsequently, they demanded a ransom worth Taka 40,000 from his guardians, identifying them as police.

A case was lodged with Kasiadanga Police Station in this connection last night.

On a tip-off, a team of the police rescued the boys after conducting a sudden raid in the house of Daud Ibrahim in Haragram area around 10:30 pm. -BSS











