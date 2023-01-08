Assistant proctor, 8 others hurt in BCL infighting at CU

CHITTAGONG, Jan 7: At least nine people including the assistant proctor of the Chittagong University have been injured in a clash between two factions of the Bangladesh Chhatra League of Chittagong University (CU) unit.

Dr Shahidul Islam, assistant proctor of the university and eight BCL activists were injured in the clash that erupted between two BCL factions- "Sixty Nine" and "VX" -in front of Suhrawardy Hall at around 12 am Friday.

Police and the proctorial body brought members the situation under control at around 1 am, said Dr. Robiul Hasan Bhuiyan, Proctor of CU.

"Discussion is being held between the two groups to resolve the matter," he added. -UNB











