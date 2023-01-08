Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 January, 2023, 7:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Floods ‘devastating’ parts of Western Australia: PM

Published : Sunday, 8 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89

SYDNEY, Jan 7: Record-breaking floods have had a "devastating impact" on isolated towns in the Australian outback, the country's prime minister said Saturday.
Helicopters have been winching people to safety as floodwaters rise in the sparsely populated Kimberley region of Western Australia.
While the worst of the rain has eased, some towns could be cut off for the next few days.
Emergency services have called the unfolding disaster "the worst flooding event" the state has seen.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said it had been difficult to reach some of the waterlogged areas.
"These floods are having a devastating impact," he told reporters.
"Many of these communities are communities that do it tough. The resources simply aren't there on the ground."
One of the worst-hit towns was Fitzroy Crossing, where residents had to wait for the sodden airstrip to dry out before military planes could bring in supplies.
According to authorities, the Kimberley region covers a tract of land three times larger than the United Kingdom but has a population of less than 40,000.
Australia has been repeatedly lashed by heavy rain in the past two years, driven by back-to-back La Nina climate cycles.
Flash floods swept through parts of eastern Australia in November last year, tearing entire homes from their foundations in some country towns.
Tens of thousands of Sydney residents were ordered to evacuate in July when floods swamped the coastal city's fringe.
And an east coast flooding disaster in March -- caused by storms in Queensland and New South Wales -- claimed more than 20 lives.
Australian researchers have repeatedly warned that climate change is amplifying the risk of natural disasters.     AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Floods ‘devastating’ parts of Western Australia: PM
US approves new drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease
New US sanctions target supply of Iranian drones to Russia
On anniversary of US Capitol assault, Biden decries violence
A priest leads an Orthodox Christmas service
Little let-up in fighting as Ukraine, Russia mark Orthodox Christmas
Flexible working hours are good for business: UN
Thousands on the streets in South Waziristan against rising terrorism


Latest News
1.27 lakh Bangladeshis to perform hajj this year
All students to get textbooks within two weeks: Minister
China reopens borders in final farewell to zero-COVID-19 policy
One held with drugs in Dinajpur
24 nabbed on various charges in Rajshahi
Huge quantity of explosives found in Sunamganj house
Teacher found dead in Jhenidah
Haat and Bazar Bill placed in JS
Metro rail wants to get power at low price
“I don’t know how staying silent makes things better,” Harry says
Most Read News
Sylhet gatecrash Shakib party to secure second straight win in BPL
Bangladesh reports 10 Covid cases
Cold wave grips parts of Bangladesh
5 killed in accident while returning from Dhaka with expat
Bangladesh will overcome economic crisis, hopes Mannan
Minimum temperature in Dhaka recorded at 11.5 degree C
2023 to be one of the hottest years on record: Experts
AL keeps doors of dialogue open: Agriculture Minister
Abducted RU student rescued, five held
Rail communication with Dhaka to be in every district
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft