Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 January, 2023, 7:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

New US sanctions target supply of Iranian drones to Russia

Published : Sunday, 8 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

WASHINGTON, Jan 7: The United States on Friday issued new sanctions targeting suppliers of Iranian drones that Washington said have been used to target civilian infrastructure in Ukraine during the conflict with Russia.
Russia has been attacking vital Ukraine infrastructure since October with barrages of missile and drones, causing sweeping power blackouts as cold weather sets in.
The US Treasury Department said it imposed sanctions on six executives and board members of Iran's Qods Aviation Industries (QAI), also known as Light Airplanes Design and Manufacturing Industries.
The Treasury described Qods Aviation Industries (QAI), which has been under US sanctions since 2013, as a key Iranian defense manufacturer responsible for designing and producing drones.
"We will continue to use every tool at our disposal to deny (Russian President Vladimir) Putin the weapons that he is using to wage his barbaric and unprovoked war on Ukraine," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in the statement.    REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Floods ‘devastating’ parts of Western Australia: PM
US approves new drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease
New US sanctions target supply of Iranian drones to Russia
On anniversary of US Capitol assault, Biden decries violence
A priest leads an Orthodox Christmas service
Little let-up in fighting as Ukraine, Russia mark Orthodox Christmas
Flexible working hours are good for business: UN
Thousands on the streets in South Waziristan against rising terrorism


Latest News
1.27 lakh Bangladeshis to perform hajj this year
All students to get textbooks within two weeks: Minister
China reopens borders in final farewell to zero-COVID-19 policy
One held with drugs in Dinajpur
24 nabbed on various charges in Rajshahi
Huge quantity of explosives found in Sunamganj house
Teacher found dead in Jhenidah
Haat and Bazar Bill placed in JS
Metro rail wants to get power at low price
“I don’t know how staying silent makes things better,” Harry says
Most Read News
Sylhet gatecrash Shakib party to secure second straight win in BPL
Bangladesh reports 10 Covid cases
Cold wave grips parts of Bangladesh
5 killed in accident while returning from Dhaka with expat
Bangladesh will overcome economic crisis, hopes Mannan
Minimum temperature in Dhaka recorded at 11.5 degree C
2023 to be one of the hottest years on record: Experts
AL keeps doors of dialogue open: Agriculture Minister
Abducted RU student rescued, five held
Rail communication with Dhaka to be in every district
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft