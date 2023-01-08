Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 January, 2023, 7:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

PSG leave out big three but beat Chateauroux in French Cup

Published : Sunday, 8 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

PSG leave out big three but beat Chateauroux in French Cup

PSG leave out big three but beat Chateauroux in French Cup

PARIS, JAN 7: Paris Saint-Germain rested their biggest stars but still won 3-1 at third-tier Chateauroux in the French Cup round of 64 on Friday night.
With Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar not even on the visiting bench, PSG took the lead after 13 minutes with a right-foot shot from Hugo Ekitike.
The home team hit back with a 37th minute goal by Natanael Ntolla and created several other chances before fading in the closing stages.          
Carlos Soler put the visitors back in the lead in the 78th minute, knocking in the rebound after home goalkeeper Paul Delecroix had saved Ekitike's header.
Another Spaniard, Juan Bernat, scored the third goal in added time.
In the one mild upset of the night, second-division Pau eliminated Ligue 1 strugglers Montpellier.
Mons Bassouamina gave the hosts the lead from close range after 25 minutes.
Montpellier dominated possession and levelled with a Valere Germain header in the 70th minute, but Pau struck on the counter attack as Mayron George scored an 81st minute winner following a defensive mix up.
In a meeting between the two bottom teams of Ligue 1, neither side managed to score but last-placed Angers eliminated Strasbourg 5-4 on penalties.     AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Iraq eyes international football comeback with Gulf Cup
Ronaldo must serve two-match ban before Al Nassr debut: Official
Croatian WC star Lovren rejects accusations
Italy into United Cup final against USA despite Tsitsipas outgunning Berrettini
Rashford stars as Man Utd beat Everton in FA Cup
PSG leave out big three but beat Chateauroux in French Cup
Beckham's son Romeo joins Brentford reserves on loan
Xavi urges Barca to improve finishing


Latest News
1.27 lakh Bangladeshis to perform hajj this year
All students to get textbooks within two weeks: Minister
China reopens borders in final farewell to zero-COVID-19 policy
One held with drugs in Dinajpur
24 nabbed on various charges in Rajshahi
Huge quantity of explosives found in Sunamganj house
Teacher found dead in Jhenidah
Haat and Bazar Bill placed in JS
Metro rail wants to get power at low price
“I don’t know how staying silent makes things better,” Harry says
Most Read News
Sylhet gatecrash Shakib party to secure second straight win in BPL
Bangladesh reports 10 Covid cases
Cold wave grips parts of Bangladesh
5 killed in accident while returning from Dhaka with expat
Bangladesh will overcome economic crisis, hopes Mannan
Minimum temperature in Dhaka recorded at 11.5 degree C
2023 to be one of the hottest years on record: Experts
AL keeps doors of dialogue open: Agriculture Minister
Abducted RU student rescued, five held
Rail communication with Dhaka to be in every district
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft