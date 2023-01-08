Video
Sunday, 8 January, 2023, 7:24 PM
Beckham's son Romeo joins Brentford reserves on loan

Published : Sunday, 8 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, JAN 7: Romeo Beckham, the 20-year-old son of former England captain David Beckham, has joined Premier League Brentford's reserve team on loan from Inter Miami II for the rest of the season.
The midfielder, who had a spell with Arsenal's academy as a child, has spent the past couple of months training with his new side to maintain fitness during the off-season in America.
"I'm very proud and very happy to be here," he said. "It was a fun season (in the USA) and there were a lot of ups and downs but I'm excited to come here and see what I can do.
"I came here at the start to keep fit during the off-season. The chance then came to come on loan here and I've never been so excited."
Beckham joined Fort Lauderdale CF in 2021 before the reserve side were renamed Inter Miami II last year.
He briefly featured in a friendly against Barcelona in July for the first team at Inter Miami, who are co-owned by his father.
Neil MacFarlane, manager of Brentford's B team, said: "We've been absolutely delighted with Romeo since he arrived with us.
"He came to us from Inter Miami with the aim of working with us during their close season. Romeo has applied himself unbelievably well, he's really bought into the culture and the group which he has become a big part of."     �AFP


