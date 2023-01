Hockey Star Farhad Ahmed Shetul got married

studies soon. photo: Observer DESK













Farhad Ahmed Shetul, the star defender of the Bangladesh national hockey team and the Navy hockey team, got married recently. The reception programme was held at a convention centre at his home town in Rajshahi on Saturday. His wife Zannatul Ferdous Shoma who is also a Rajshahi resident is waiting to begin her bachelorstudies soon. photo: Observer DESK