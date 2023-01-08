Video
Barishal to change captain match by match

Published : Sunday, 8 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

Fortune Barishal, has taken a unique decision of changing captain match by match in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), the country's premier T20 tournament.
An official of the team provided the statement through their whatsapp group.
Even though there was no official announcement, the team management made it clear that star allrounder Shakib Al Hasan will also lead the side in this season.
Under Shakib's captaincy, Barishal became runners-up in the last season after losing to Comilla Victorians by just one run.
But in their first game against Sylhet Strikers in this season on Saturday, Mehidy Hasan Miraz was listed as captain in the team list.
Barishal's team manager Sazzad Ahmed Shipon then gave a statement in their official whatsapp group, "Captain will be decided match by match." They however delivered the message without further elaborating.
Mehidy was expected to toss with Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, the captain of Sylhet Strikers. But instead of him, Mushfiqur Rahim came to toss, providing another shock.
Sylhet Strikers management later gave an explanation: "Mashrafe usually needs long time to prepare him as he had the past history of dangerous injuries. So he needs to strap his leg and take other protection. As it was taking long time, Mushfiqur came to toss instead of him."
Mashrafe though played the game, Mushfiqur was seen placing the fielding and bowling changes.     BSS


