 Tigresses to warm-up against





The ICC announced the warm-up fixtures for all 16 teams on Saturday ahead of the inaugural ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa starting on January 14. Bangladesh will play practice matches against South Africa and India before the main event.

Sixteen teams will play warm-up matches across four venues in Gauteng during the two days of warm-up fixtures - St Stithians College, Steyn City School, Tuks Oval and Hammanskraal Oval. Each team has two scheduled warm-up games, one on each day, ahead of the main tournament.

The match between the Tigresses and the Proteas will commence at 5:45pm (BST) on January 9 at Steyn City School ground while the Bangladesh-India clash will begin at 2:00pm (BST) on the following day at St Stithians College ground.

In the main event, the 16 teams are divided into four groups of four. Bangladesh will get Australia, Sri Lanka and the USA in Group-A. The top three in each group progress to the Super Six League stage while the top two sides from each of the Super Six Leagues will progress to the semi-finals, with the final taking place on 29 January 2023.

The Girls in Red and Green will take on Australia in the inaugural match of the event while they will take on Sri Lanka and the USA on January 16 and 18 respectively. Willowmoore Park, Benoni will host all the matches.











