BGB faces Ansar &VDP in final

Men's Nat'l Handball



Bangladesh Police Handball Club will meet Dhaka District Sports Association (DSA) in the third place decider of the Exim Bank 33rd Men's National Handball Competition today (Sunday) at 3:00 pm at the Capt M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium at Paltan in Dhaka.

On the other hand, the men's handball teams of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) will engage in the final melee on Tuesday at 3:00 pm at the same venue.

In the first semi-final on Saturday, Bangladesh Ansar and VDP defeated Bangladesh Police Handball Club by 34-27 goals to secure a spot in the final. The Bangladesh auxiliary force led the first half by 21-12.

In the second semi-final, BGB outplayed Dhaka DSA by 41-15 goals to secure the final. The Vigilant Sentinels at the Bangladesh National Frontier led the first half by 21-10.

























