Sunday, 8 January, 2023, 7:23 PM
Advance Search
Home Sports

Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Nasir leads Dominators to winning start

Published : Sunday, 8 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Dhaka Dominators rout mighty Khulna Tigers by six wickets on Saturday after skipper Nasir Hossain's all-round performances at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.
Winning the toss Dominators invited Tigers to bat first and tied them on 113 for eight from stipulated 20 overs. KT's star players like Tamim Iqbal (8), Sharjeel Khan (7), Munim Shahriar (4) and Azam Khan (18) failed to show their class, which resulted a massive collapse for the Tigers.
Skipper Yasir Ali Rabbi was the leading Tigers' scorer with 24 off 25 while Mohammad Saifuddin managed 19, Sabbir Rahman 11 and Wahab Riaz batted for 10 runs.
Experienced Bangladesh speedster Al-Amin Hossain was the star Dominators bowler of the day. The right-arm quick hauled four wickets for 28 runs while Nasir and Arafat Sunny shared the rest equally between them.
Needing easy target of 114 runs, DDs reached on 117 for four to secure the victory with five balls remaining. Dominator's Afghan recruit Mohammad Shehzad became retired hurt when he was on four and eventually Soumya Sarkar came to bat on and the 1st wicket was down officially when Dominators were on 47 as Soumya departed on 16. Another opener Dilshan Munaweera scored 22 whereas Mohammad Mithun gathered eight and Usman Dhani collected 14. But it was Nasir, who remained unbeaten on 36 facing as many balls as DDs reached on 117 with six wickets at hand.
Saifuddin took two for 22 meanwhile Paul van Meekeren and Riaz shared the rest.






     


