Sayem a successful online entrepreneur, trainer in Rangpur



Abu Sayem (right) and learners at his academy (left)

Sayem had a great affinity with mobile phones since his childhood. He also had an attraction for internet and learnt many things from Google, besides playing games on the internet and the mobile devices.

Browsing different sites he came to know how to earn from home through internet. Later he bought an old computer requesting his uncle and elder sister.

A managed a modem as a gift from an elder brother in the neighborhood. Besides, he also learned to work online from an elder brother in Rangpur city.

In 2014, he opened an account in various online market places and started working as an outsource for different clients. However, like every other out source Sayem had do some initial works for free as test case.

A first client offered him $25 for a $5 a hour job and it was the turning point for Sayem to work online for regular basis. Later several other clients also offered him online regular and piecemeal on line jobs and at one stage his earnings shot up to Tk 70,000 a month.

As the income increased he recovered lands mortgaged for debts by his family members in the past when their financial condition was precarious.

Sayem's mother Arjina Begum said: "Once Sayem could not understand anything without mobile. We thought he couldn't do anything. After his father died, our land was mortgaged. There was a lot of debt. Sayem has now paid all off and acquired the mortgaged land."

Every day about 40 people of different age groups are learning to earn online from Sayem, who teaches them about affiliate marketing, online to drop shipping, search engine marketing, social media marketing.

Abu Saeed Sohag, a trainee who received training from Sayem said: "I was very frustrated when I lost my job after the Coronavirus pandemic broke out. But after tearning an online income course from Sayem. Now I have my own online platform and earning well."

This young entrepreneur, Sohag who passed engineering from computer science, said, "When offline business collapsed during the Corona period, people felt the need for online. The role of online is immense in dealing with various pandemic situations. Also, online is now a reliable place to solve the unemployment problem of the country.

"So we want to work on it and create more entrepreneurs. In this case, the government should come forward. Banks should provide easy loans for entrepreneurs. Only then one day the unemployment problem will be eliminated," he added.













RANGPUR, Jan 7: Abu Sayem, who was grown up in a poor family and was unable to afford school fee, after the death of his father, now has become not only self-reliant, but also made other people, young and old, to turn self dependent by earning online, through Inbox IT Solutions Limited and Sayem Academy.Sayem had a great affinity with mobile phones since his childhood. He also had an attraction for internet and learnt many things from Google, besides playing games on the internet and the mobile devices.Browsing different sites he came to know how to earn from home through internet. Later he bought an old computer requesting his uncle and elder sister.A managed a modem as a gift from an elder brother in the neighborhood. Besides, he also learned to work online from an elder brother in Rangpur city.In 2014, he opened an account in various online market places and started working as an outsource for different clients. However, like every other out source Sayem had do some initial works for free as test case.A first client offered him $25 for a $5 a hour job and it was the turning point for Sayem to work online for regular basis. Later several other clients also offered him online regular and piecemeal on line jobs and at one stage his earnings shot up to Tk 70,000 a month.As the income increased he recovered lands mortgaged for debts by his family members in the past when their financial condition was precarious.Sayem's mother Arjina Begum said: "Once Sayem could not understand anything without mobile. We thought he couldn't do anything. After his father died, our land was mortgaged. There was a lot of debt. Sayem has now paid all off and acquired the mortgaged land."Every day about 40 people of different age groups are learning to earn online from Sayem, who teaches them about affiliate marketing, online to drop shipping, search engine marketing, social media marketing.Abu Saeed Sohag, a trainee who received training from Sayem said: "I was very frustrated when I lost my job after the Coronavirus pandemic broke out. But after tearning an online income course from Sayem. Now I have my own online platform and earning well."This young entrepreneur, Sohag who passed engineering from computer science, said, "When offline business collapsed during the Corona period, people felt the need for online. The role of online is immense in dealing with various pandemic situations. Also, online is now a reliable place to solve the unemployment problem of the country."So we want to work on it and create more entrepreneurs. In this case, the government should come forward. Banks should provide easy loans for entrepreneurs. Only then one day the unemployment problem will be eliminated," he added.