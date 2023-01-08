Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 January, 2023, 7:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

'S Asia contributes 15pc to global growth, led by India, BD'

Published : Sunday, 8 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

NEW DELHI, Jan 7: Reserve Bank of India`s Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said the South Asian region contributes 15 per cent to global growth, led by India and Bangladesh. The Governor was speaking at a conference, organised by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), on Friday.
He was talking along the lines of the South Asian region`s macroeconomic challenges and policy priorities. The governor also said, "The priority for South Asian region, including India, is taming inflation; risks to growth, investments may rise if inflation remains high." He said during his speech, "Overall, the South Asian region has an outsized influence on the progress of civilisation and trade in the world."
"Currently, the region accounts for about 25 per cent of the world`s population," he said. With a median age of 27 years, the Governor said, "It is one of the youngest regions in the world. Consequently, per capita income levels have risen alongside notable progress key developments parameters."
As per the estimates of the IMF, the governor said the South Asian region contributed 15 per cent to global growth, led by India and Bangladesh. "The region also receives one-fifth of the total remittance flows in the world, the governor said, adding that the South Asian region had grown, responding to the formidable forces of the world in the past."
The Governor said, "Following the food crisis in 1960s, the South Asian region successfully implemented the green revolution. This brought a huge part of the self-sufficiency in many parts of the region and the early dependence on imports from other regions was considerably reduced."
"After the oil shocks in 1970s, immigration from South Asia to West Asia became one of the largest market-driven labour flows. This led to the highest remittances of increased inflows into the region."
According to IMF, the conference, which coincided with the book launch, will provide an opportunity to discuss how South Asia can build on its development success in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions to achieve its potential. The conference focused on areas that are viewed as key to sustaining high-quality growth over the medium term. The conference brought together high-level participants from the South Asia region.      -PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RAKUB disburses TK 1,954.17cr agri loans in NW region
Sayem a successful online entrepreneur, trainer in Rangpur
Jack Ma to cede control of China's Ant Group
KPI Service helps bring 5,000 people under tax net in Ctg Division
NRBC Bank, Upay launch fund transfer service
'S Asia contributes 15pc to global growth, led by India, BD'
Uttara Motors launches SUV Suzuki Brezza
Walton’s gift voucher of up to Tk. 1 lakh on smartphones


Latest News
All students to get textbooks within two weeks: Minister
China reopens borders in final farewell to zero-COVID-19 policy
One held with drugs in Dinajpur
24 nabbed on various charges in Rajshahi
Huge quantity of explosives found in Sunamganj house
Teacher found dead in Jhenidah
Haat and Bazar Bill placed in JS
Metro rail wants to get power at low price
“I don’t know how staying silent makes things better,” Harry says
Woman held with hemp in Kurigram
Most Read News
Sylhet gatecrash Shakib party to secure second straight win in BPL
Bangladesh reports 10 Covid cases
Cold wave grips parts of Bangladesh
5 killed in accident while returning from Dhaka with expat
Bangladesh will overcome economic crisis, hopes Mannan
Minimum temperature in Dhaka recorded at 11.5 degree C
2023 to be one of the hottest years on record: Experts
AL keeps doors of dialogue open: Agriculture Minister
Abducted RU student rescued, five held
Rail communication with Dhaka to be in every district
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft