

Uttara Motors launches SUV Suzuki Brezza

The City-Bred SUV (sports utility vehicle) comes with an electric sunroof along with techy features like head up display, 360 degree view camera and 6 airbags.

Nayeemur Rahman, Director of Uttara Motors Ltd, and Chiranjeev Roy, Chief Operating Officer of Suzuki Car Bangladesh, jointly unveiled the all new Suzuki Brezza at a launching event in Dhaka, says a press release.

Top executives from various corporate houses, banks and financial institutions, respected owners of Suzuki cars, businessmen and well-wishers were present at the unveiling event.

During unveiling of the all new Suzuki Brezza, Nayeemur Rahman said, "There is a considerable demand for spacious and premium SUV in Bangladesh and we are always committed to meet the customers' demand with satisfaction."

Suzuki Brezza is powered with a powerful 1.5L K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine with Smart Hybrid technology that gives exceptional peak power and fuel economy.

The all new Suzuki Brezza is available in single tone and dual tone color variants with seven different color options. Price starts at Tk35 lakh. The vehicle comes with 3 years or 55,000km Suzuki standard warranty with 12 free services to ensure smooth performance.

Uttara Motors have been selling Suzuki cars since the early 80's and have delivered over 50,000 units all over the country to happy and satisfied customers.













Uttara Motors recently introduced Suzuki Brezza at a launching ceremony in the capital.The City-Bred SUV (sports utility vehicle) comes with an electric sunroof along with techy features like head up display, 360 degree view camera and 6 airbags.Nayeemur Rahman, Director of Uttara Motors Ltd, and Chiranjeev Roy, Chief Operating Officer of Suzuki Car Bangladesh, jointly unveiled the all new Suzuki Brezza at a launching event in Dhaka, says a press release.Top executives from various corporate houses, banks and financial institutions, respected owners of Suzuki cars, businessmen and well-wishers were present at the unveiling event.During unveiling of the all new Suzuki Brezza, Nayeemur Rahman said, "There is a considerable demand for spacious and premium SUV in Bangladesh and we are always committed to meet the customers' demand with satisfaction."Suzuki Brezza is powered with a powerful 1.5L K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine with Smart Hybrid technology that gives exceptional peak power and fuel economy.The all new Suzuki Brezza is available in single tone and dual tone color variants with seven different color options. Price starts at Tk35 lakh. The vehicle comes with 3 years or 55,000km Suzuki standard warranty with 12 free services to ensure smooth performance.Uttara Motors have been selling Suzuki cars since the early 80's and have delivered over 50,000 units all over the country to happy and satisfied customers.