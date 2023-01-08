Walton’s gift voucher of up to Tk. 1 lakh on smartphones

Bangladesh's top technology product manufacturer Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited has announced sure gift voucher of up to Tk. 1 lakh on its selective models of smartphones under 'Kinlei Lakhpati' offer.

Under the offer, customers will get sure gift vouchers worth Tk. 500 to Tk.100,00 after purchasing Walton smartphones from any Walton Plaza, mobile brand and retail outlets across the country. The customer benefits are available until January 31 next, says a press release.

Creative and Communications In-charge of Walton Mobile Habibur Rahman Tuhin said: Walton mobile always provides maximum benefits to customers and comes with this new offer on the occasion of new year. Customers will also get exciting internet bundle for free. We expect that the Lakhpati Offer will receive huge response from our customers.

Smartphone models that provide gift vouchers to customers are:

Primo F10: 2GB RAM, 32GB ROM, Price- Tk. 6,999 (Without VAT); Primo GH11: 2GB RAM, 32GB ROM, Price- Tk.8,790 (Without VAT); 4GB RAM, 32GB ROM, Price- Tk.10,399 (Without VAT); Primo GH10i: 2GB RAM, 32GB ROM, Price- Tk.8,290 (Without VAT); Primo H10: 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, Price- Tk.13,999 (Without VAT); Primo R10: 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, Price- Tk.12,999 (Without VAT); Orbit Y50: 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, Price- Tk.12,999 (Without VAT).

Rubayat Rahman Chowdhury, Marketing Coordinator of Walton Mobile, said: To avail the Lakhpati Offer, customers have to send a SMS to 01755611111 writing BO with purchased smartphone's IMEI numbers (Example: BO<space>IMEI). They will be notified about the amount of the gift voucher through SMS to their cell phone numbers they provided. Sales officers will help them out in this process.

Customers will get 30-day replacement benefits with one year warranty in the home-made Walton smartphones.













