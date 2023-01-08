Video
BD Clean makes sculptures with discarded plastic bottles

Published : Sunday, 8 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM

BD Clean, a Dhaka-based youth organization, has been working for a long time on cleaning plastic wastes in the capital and elsewhere in Bangladesh.
To create awareness about plastic pollution, the organization has arranged an exhibition of portraits and sculptures made of bottles, polythene, packets of chips, and cigarette filters themed "Save Earth, Save Bangladesh." The 9-day event is being held in Dhaka.
Masudur Rahman, a coordinator of BD Clean, told Xinhua Thursday that the main target of the exhibition is to increase people's awareness of plastic and chemical pollution.
In preparing for this exhibition, he said, members of BD Clean across the country have collected chemical and plastic polluting substances such as single-use plastic bottles, foil paper, and cigarette butts from different parts of Bangladesh for more than one and a half months.
The BD Clean members collected the wastes at their own expense and brought them to Dhaka by various means of transportation, he said.
For the last 32 days, volunteers created exhibition objects made out of plastic bottles and others, and thousands of visitors are coming every day, watching and enjoying the images, said the organizer.
"And many are eager to comply. We are getting good advice from them (visitors) and they are also taking advice from us. They are also making a pledge," said Rahman.
"We think we've been able to reach a lot of people and give them our message and bring it into focus."
Sabrinur Rahman is an honors second-year student of Government Titumir College in Dhaka.
He visited the entire exhibition ground and said "their work has been very good. The organization gives a message that if these bottles were not collected in the environment, they could be a threat to our environment."
Such bottles are scattered in different parts of the country, and these plastics will never be destroyed. Day by day, people continue to pollute the air, water, and soil of the environment, he added.
"So what it means here is that we all have to be aware together. We need to protect our environment from pollution from these plastic wastes to improve our quality of life," he said.
People have a lot to learn from here and they will think about them and inspire the new generation to learn good things, said Sabrinur.     -Xinhua


