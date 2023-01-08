Video
Sunday, 8 January, 2023
CodersTrust BD signs MoUs for ICT training

Published : Sunday, 8 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

CodersTrust Bangladesh signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday with Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority and the Department of Information and Communication Technology (DoICT) respectively as collaboration partners in the field of ICT training in coding, programming, freelancing, content development and more.
The collaborations are designed with a view to transforming unskilled human resources into skilled workforces as well as enabling people to upgrade their skillsets for fulfilling the requirements of both local and global job market to face the challenges of the ongoing 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR) under different projects and programs of Hi-Tech Park and DoICT.
Held at the ICT Tower in Agargaon, the signing of the MoUs took place at an informal ceremony witnessed by the Minister of State for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak and the Chairman of CodersTrust Aziz Ahmad.
MD of Hi-Tech Park Authority Dr. Bikarna Kumar Ghosh, DG of DoICT, Md. Mostafa Kamal and the CEO of CodersTrust Md. Shamsul Haque signed the MoUs on behalf of their respective organizations.
The State Minister for ICT highly lauded the role of CodersTrust and the contributions of Chairman of CodersTrust Aziz Ahmad in innovative leadership in developing state of the art ICT solutions and providing training to transform younger generations as skilled workforce both home and abroad.
The Minister expressed his full confidence and trust in his dynamic leadership and expressed his strong optimism that the partnership of DoICT and Hi Tech Park with CodersTrust will enable Bangladesh Government to speedily implement the vision of smart Bangladesh through ICT learning platform.
Aziz Ahmad expressed his thanks and appreciation for the opportunity of this partnership and reiterated his commitment of keeping up the trust and confidence vested by the government on CodersTrust.
As per the MoU terms and conditions, CodersTrust Bangladesh, as an experienced and leading ICT Learning Platform, would extend assistance and support the Hi-Tech Park Authority and the DoICT through sharing of advisory and expertise in designing and developing appropriate course curriculums, contents, selection and development of competent trainers, selection of competent students and trainees, exploring local and global job markets for successful trainees for all current and upcoming training-oriented projects and programs of Hi-Tech Park Authority and the DoICT.
NM Ziaul Alam, Senior Secretary of ICT Division along with Project Directors and senior officials of ICT Division, and the Hi-Tech Park Authority were present.
From CodersTrust Bangladesh Md Abdul Karim, former Principal Secretary and Advisor of CodersTrust, Nazrul Islam Khan former Secretary and Advisor of CodersTrust, Faruque Hossain, former Chairman of National Skill Development Authority and Advisor of CodersTrust along with Senior Executives of the CodersTrust Management attended the ceremony.


