Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 January, 2023, 7:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

India GDP growth forecast to slow to 7pc on global headwinds

Published : Sunday, 8 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

MUMBAI, Jan 7: India's economic growth will slow to 7.0 percent this financial year, according to official estimates released Friday, as weaker global demand and high inflation weigh on the world's fifth-largest economy.
The National Statistics Office forecast for the year ending March 31 still ranks India's economic outlook above every other major country but is down from the 8.7 percent growth recorded in 2021-22.
India bounced back strongly from the coronavirus pandemic but is now grappling with the same headwinds buffeting the global economy.
Rising petrol costs following Russia's invasion of Ukraine have had a ripple effect on prices for the country's 1.4 billion people.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has hiked rates by 2.25 percentage points between May and December in an aggressive response to rising consumer inflation, which hit a high of 7.79 percent in April before moderating.
Higher commodity costs and a falling rupee have left India struggling with a deteriorating trade balance and its current account deficit hit a record high of $36.4 billion in the September 2022 quarter.
The Indian rupee hit record lows last year, plunging more than 11 percent against the US dollar as the greenback rallied on risk-averse market sentiment.
But India's currency has proven more resilient than its Asian peers, aided by regular central bank intervention.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts 6.1 percent growth for India this year, down from 6.8 percent in 2022.
But the figure is still significantly higher than every other major world economy, with IMF deputy managing director Antoinette Sayeh attributing India's resilience to structural reforms and its hawkish approach to fighting inflation.
"India is a relative bright spot in the world economy today, growing at rates significantly above its peer average," she told an event in New Delhi on Friday.
India's benchmark Sensex closed 0.75 percent lower in Mumbai ahead of the GDP growth data release.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RAKUB disburses TK 1,954.17cr agri loans in NW region
Sayem a successful online entrepreneur, trainer in Rangpur
Jack Ma to cede control of China's Ant Group
KPI Service helps bring 5,000 people under tax net in Ctg Division
NRBC Bank, Upay launch fund transfer service
'S Asia contributes 15pc to global growth, led by India, BD'
Uttara Motors launches SUV Suzuki Brezza
Walton’s gift voucher of up to Tk. 1 lakh on smartphones


Latest News
All students to get textbooks within two weeks: Minister
China reopens borders in final farewell to zero-COVID-19 policy
One held with drugs in Dinajpur
24 nabbed on various charges in Rajshahi
Huge quantity of explosives found in Sunamganj house
Teacher found dead in Jhenidah
Haat and Bazar Bill placed in JS
Metro rail wants to get power at low price
“I don’t know how staying silent makes things better,” Harry says
Woman held with hemp in Kurigram
Most Read News
Sylhet gatecrash Shakib party to secure second straight win in BPL
Bangladesh reports 10 Covid cases
Cold wave grips parts of Bangladesh
5 killed in accident while returning from Dhaka with expat
Bangladesh will overcome economic crisis, hopes Mannan
Minimum temperature in Dhaka recorded at 11.5 degree C
2023 to be one of the hottest years on record: Experts
AL keeps doors of dialogue open: Agriculture Minister
Abducted RU student rescued, five held
Rail communication with Dhaka to be in every district
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft